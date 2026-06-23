Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SIT submitted preliminary report on Ram Temple embezzlement probe.

Report recommends comprehensive temple trust restructuring, CEO appointment.

Probe identified procedural lapses in donation handling, financial management.

CM Yogi Adityanath to review preliminary report findings.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to examine allegations of embezzlement involving devotees’ offerings at the Ram Temple has submitted its preliminary report to the state administration, officials said.

The three-member panel formally handed over its initial findings to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad after completing a week-long inquiry into alleged irregularities in the handling of temple donations and financial management systems.

The probe was launched following allegations of theft and misappropriation of offerings made by devotees. The state government had directed the SIT on June 13 to submit a preliminary report within one week and an interim report within two weeks.

Preliminary Report Recommends Administrative Overhaul

According to highly placed sources cited by The Times of India, the SIT has recommended a comprehensive restructuring of the temple trust as part of its preliminary findings.

The report has also suggested the appointment of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to oversee temple administration, drawing inspiration from the management framework followed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The proposed reforms are aimed at strengthening financial transparency, improving accountability and enhancing administrative efficiency in the management of temple affairs.

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Findings May Be Placed Before Chief Minister

Officials indicated that the preliminary report could be presented to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for further review and consideration.

While the contents of the report have not been officially disclosed, sources familiar with the investigation said the document contains several recommendations designed to improve oversight mechanisms related to temple finances.

The state government is expected to examine the findings before deciding on any further administrative or legal action.

SIT Examined Donation Handling and Financial Records

As part of its investigation, the SIT closely scrutinised the systems used for collecting, counting and managing donations received from devotees.

The inquiry also involved a detailed review of financial records and banking-related procedures linked to temple operations. Officials said the team assessed the functioning of personnel responsible for handling donation boxes and financial transactions.

Sources indicated that investigators identified multiple procedural lapses during the course of the probe, particularly in the management and monitoring of temple funds.

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Nearly 150 Individuals Questioned During Probe

The SIT recorded statements from nearly 150 individuals associated with temple administration and related operational activities.

Written statements were also obtained from several people involved in financial management and donation-handling processes as investigators sought to understand the functioning of existing systems.

Officials familiar with the inquiry said the recommendations contained in the report are intended to ensure greater transparency, strengthen accountability and safeguard devotees’ offerings through more robust monitoring mechanisms.

The government is now expected to review the preliminary findings before determining the next course of action in the matter.