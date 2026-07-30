India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest

'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest

CRPF chief's remarks came after a high-level Delhi Police meeting reviewed a general diary entry concerning the deployment of non-lethal munitions.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 30 Jul 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CRPF Director General backed personnel actions amidst pellet use scrutiny.
  • Delhi Police reviewed pellet use; incident sparked political debate.
  • Sources confirm personnel followed SOP; no action anticipated.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General G.P. Singh has publicly backed his personnel, assuring them that he would stand by every decision taken in the bona fide discharge of duty. His remarks come as the force faces scrutiny over the Rapid Action Force's (RAF) use of plastic pellets during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar.

Addressing personnel at the CRPF investiture ceremony held on Monday to mark the force's Raising Day, Singh said officers and jawans should continue performing their duties without fear, adding that he would take responsibility for actions taken in the line of duty if they were in the interest of the public, the force and the nation.

"As DG of CRPF, I want to assure each one of you that whether it is an operational battalion or law-and-order unit, whatever decisions you carry out in the bona fide discharge of your duties and which are aligned with the interests of the public, the force and the nation, I shall take responsibility for all those decisions and actions. Continue to perform your duties fearlessly. Wherever responsibility or accountability needs to be taken, I will take it as the Director General," Singh said.

ALSO READ | No Action Against Personnel Who Used Pellet Guns At Jantar Mantar Protest; DCP Ordered Firing

Delhi Police Reviews GD Entry

Singh's remarks came a day after a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police headquarters to examine a general diary (GD) entry relating to the use of non-lethal munitions, including plastic pellets, by the RAF during the July 20 protest.

According to PTI, the meeting was attended by senior Delhi Police officers and focused on the GD entry recorded at Parliament Street police station on July 22 at 1.24 pm. Officials also discussed the reference to the presence of a senior Delhi Police officer in Zone-1 near Jantar Mantar when the force was allegedly used.

The review comes amid continuing scrutiny over the circumstances in which plastic pellets were fired during the protest and the chain of command under which the decision was taken.

Plastic Pellets Trigger Political Row

Officials have maintained that each round fired from a plastic pellet gun contains four plastic projectiles. They have said these differ from metal pellets and are designed to cause less serious injuries.

However, the reported use of plastic pellets became a major political flashpoint after allegations surfaced that several protesters suffered grievous injuries during the clashes. Multiple Delhi Police, RAF and CRPF personnel were also injured during the violence.

The issue has since sparked political debate and renewed focus on the use of non-lethal crowd-control measures during public demonstrations.

ALSO READ | 'Put Pellets In Blood Of Students': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge At Amit Shah Over Police Action

Sources Say Personnel Followed SOP

On Wednesday, sources indicated that no action is likely to be taken against the security personnel who fired plastic pellets during the protest, as they reportedly acted in accordance with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

According to the sources, the plastic pellets were fired only after repeated attempts to disperse the crowd failed.

The sources further said the decision to use the non-lethal munitions was taken on the orders of a Delhi Police officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) rank at the protest site.

Before You Go

Politics: Ram Gopal Yadav Accuses BJP of Double Standards Over Pellet Gun and Firing Debate

Frequently Asked Questions

What assurance did the CRPF DG give his personnel?

CRPF DG G.P. Singh assured his personnel he would take responsibility for their bona fide decisions and actions in duty, encouraging them to perform fearlessly.

Why did the CRPF DG make these remarks?

The CRPF DG addressed personnel amid scrutiny for the RAF's use of plastic pellets. This occurred during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' protest.

What are plastic pellets and why are they controversial?

Plastic pellets differ from metal ones, intended for less serious injuries. They sparked controversy due to alleged grievous injuries sustained by protesters.

Will action be taken against personnel who used plastic pellets?

Sources suggest no action is likely against personnel. They reportedly followed SOPs, using pellets only after attempts to disperse the crowd failed.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Jul 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Crpf Pellet Guns RAF Jantar Mantar Protest Cj Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest
'I Will Take Responsibility': CRPF Chief Defends Force Amid Pellet Gun Row At July 20 Protest
India
Will E20 Petrol Affect Your Car? Nitin Gadkari Says Some Older BS-III Vehicles May Need New Rubber Parts
Using E20 Petrol? The Centre Has An Important Update For Owners Of Older Vehicles
India
Indian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report
Indian Students Used 'Marriages Of Convenience' To Secure Canada Spouse Work Permits: Report
India
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer'
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Gets Hero's Welcome In Maharashtra, Tells PM Modi To 'Step Down, Become An Influencer'
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Ram Gopal Yadav Accuses BJP of Double Standards Over Pellet Gun and Firing Debate
Paper Leak & Pellet Gun Row: Paper Leak Bill Moves to Rajya Sabha Amid Political Clash Over Pellet Gun Controversy
Bankipur Bypoll: Clash Reported Between Jan Suraaj and BJP Supporters at Bankipur Polling Booths
Bankipur Bypoll: Ram Kripal Yadav Targets Prashant Kishor After Casting Vote in Bankipur Bypoll
Assembly Bypolls: Voting Begins for Three High-Profile Assembly Bypolls in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget