President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings As India Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

India marked Raksha Bandhan 2025 with vibrant celebrations, heartfelt greetings, and age-old traditions honouring the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival, symbolising love, trust, and protection among siblings, saw leaders, artists, and citizens join in the spirit of togetherness.

Across the country, various events brought people together for the occasion. In Delhi, schoolchildren tied rakhis to Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi as a gesture of gratitude and respect. Former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied a rakhi to BJP leader and ex-Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

In Odisha, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created an intricate sand sculpture at Puri Beach to mark the festival. Devotees in Ujjain offered rakhis at the Mahakaleshwar temple, while in Puri, special rakhis were prepared for Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra.

VIDEO | Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created a sand art at Puri Beach in Odisha on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.



Leaders Wish For Raksha Bandhan

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings, wishing happiness and harmony to Indians at home and abroad.

President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes, posting in Hindi, “सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं” and in English, “Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं।



