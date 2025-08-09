Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPresident Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings As India Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

President Murmu, PM Modi Extend Greetings As India Celebrates Raksha Bandhan

As Raksha Bandhan 2025 was celebrated across India with traditional fervor, leaders like President Murmu and PM Modi shared greetings.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 10:09 AM (IST)

India marked Raksha Bandhan 2025 with vibrant celebrations, heartfelt greetings, and age-old traditions honouring the bond between brothers and sisters. The festival, symbolising love, trust, and protection among siblings, saw leaders, artists, and citizens join in the spirit of togetherness.

Across the country, various events brought people together for the occasion. In Delhi, schoolchildren tied rakhis to Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi as a gesture of gratitude and respect. Former Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti tied a rakhi to BJP leader and ex-Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

In Odisha, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik created an intricate sand sculpture at Puri Beach to mark the festival. Devotees in Ujjain offered rakhis at the Mahakaleshwar temple, while in Puri, special rakhis were prepared for Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra.

Leaders Wish For Raksha Bandhan

President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings, wishing happiness and harmony to Indians at home and abroad.

President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes, posting in Hindi, “सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं” and in English, “Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

 

ALSO READ: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Share With Your Siblings On This Day

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA Raksha Bandhan 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
2 Soldiers Killed During Gunfight With Terrorists In J&K's Kulgam As Op Akhal Enters 9th Day
World
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
Trump, Putin To Meet In Alaska On August 15 In Push For Ukraine Ceasefire
India
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC To Rahul Over 'Vote Theft' Claim, Slams Charges As 'Baseless, Absurd'
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin Amid Tariff Row With Trump, Invites Him To India
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget