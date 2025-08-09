Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHappy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Share With Your Siblings On This Day

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2025: Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Share With Your Siblings On This Day

Celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 by sharing these heartfelt messages and warm wishes with your siblings to make the festival more special.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 07:00 AM (IST)

Raksha Bandhan is one of India’s most cherished festivals, celebrating the eternal bond of love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. On this special day, sisters tie a sacred thread or Rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being and long life, while brothers pledge to protect and support their sisters in every phase of life. This year, Raksha Bandhan will be observed today on August 9.

As families come together for this joyous occasion, it’s also a time to share warm words and heartfelt sentiments. Here are some meaningful messages and wishes to make your sibling’s day even more special.

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know The Traditional Way And Auspicious Muhurat To Tie Rakhi

Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Messages:

  • "No matter the distance, you’ll always be my protector and guide. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
  • "A sibling is the first friend and forever confidant. Blessed to have you in my life."
  • "Our bond is stronger than any thread, today is just a reminder of it. Happy Rakhi!"
  • "You’ve always been my partner in crime and my biggest support. Love you always."
  • "This Raksha Bandhan, I thank you for being my shield and my cheerleader."
  • "Every Rakhi I tie reminds me how lucky I am to have you as my sibling."
  • "You make my childhood memories brighter and my life happier."
  • "No treasure can match the bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
  • "Through thick and thin, we’ve stood together. That’s true sibling love."

Warm Wishes For Raksha Bandhan:

  • "Wishing you endless happiness and success this Raksha Bandhan and always. Happy Rakhi!"
  • "Happy Raksha Bandhan! May this Rakhi bring you health, wealth, and joy in abundance."
  • "May the bond we share grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
  • "May your life be as colourful and bright as our childhood memories. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
  • "Happy Raksha Bandhan!May this day remind you how much you are loved and cherished."
  • "Wishing you a day as special as the bond we share. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"
  • "Happy Rakhi! May you achieve all your dreams with my love and blessings by your side."
  • "May this Rakhi strengthen our bond and bring prosperity into your life. Happy Raksha Bandhan!"

Famous Quotes On Brothers And Sisiters:

  • "A sibling is both your mirror and your opposite." - Elizabeth Fishel
  • "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." - Vietnamese Proverb
  • "A sibling is the lens through which you see your childhood." - Ann Hood
  • "Siblings know you better than anyone. They may not always admire you, but they’ll always be intensely interested in you." - Dr. Terri Apter
  • "A sibling represents a person’s past, present, and future." - John Corey Whaley
  • "It is the brothers and sisters who teach one another the lifelong lessons of getting along or not." - Jane Isay
Published at : 09 Aug 2025 07:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Raksha Bandhan Messages Happy Raksha Bandhan Raksha Bandhan Wishes Happy Rakhi Raksha Bandhan 2025 Rakhi 2025 Raksha Bandhan Greetings Brothers And Sisters Quotes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC To Rahul Over 'Vote Theft' Claim, Slams Charges As 'Baseless, Absurd'
'Sign Declaration Or Apologise': EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Theft' Charge
India
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin, Reaffirms Commitment To Deepen India-Russia Ties Amid Tariff Row With Trump
PM Modi Speaks With 'Friend' Putin Amid Tariff Row With Trump, Invites Him To India
World
'Will Be A Gathering Of Solidarity, Friendship': China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin
China Welcomes PM Modi For SCO Summit In Tianjin; First Visit Since 2020 Galwan Clash
Business
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
Govt Withdraws Income-Tax Bill, 2025; Revamped Version To Be Tabled On August 11: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Flood Devastates Moradabad: Elderly Woman Swept Away in Ganga, Rescue Efforts Fail
Breaking: Heroic CRPF Jawan Saves Elderly Man at Washind Station
Breaking: Snakebite Claims Two Siblings, Youth Swept in Flood, Crops Destroyed in Hapur Flooding
Breaking: Runaway Truck In Mumbai, Deadly Stunts In Hyderabad & Gurugram Spark Major Safety Concerns
Breaking: Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Stone For Grand Sita Temple, Amrit Bharat Train Also Flagged Off
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Amit Malviya's 'Bangladeshi Language' Remark For Sylheti Erases Centuries Of Indian History | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget