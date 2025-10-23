Rajnath Singh-Led DAC Clears Rs 79,000-Cr Hardware Upgrade For Army, Navy, Air Force — Details

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has cleared a series of major procurement proposals worth around ₹79,000 crore to strengthen the operational readiness of the Indian Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. The proposals span acquisitions for the Army, Navy, and Air Force, marking a major stride towards enhancing indigenous defence production and self-reliance.

Army To Get New Missile, ELINT Systems And High-Mobility Vehicles

For the Indian Army, the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for procuring the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile Electronic Intelligence System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) equipped with material handling cranes.

The Ministry said the induction of the NAMIS (Tracked) would “enhance the Indian Army’s capability of neutralising enemy’s combat vehicles, bunkers and other field fortifications”, while the GBMES would provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters. The addition of HMVs, it added, will significantly bolster logistic support for troops operating across varied terrains.

Navy To Acquire Landing Platforms, Smart Ammunition And Advanced Torpedoes

The Indian Navy will see a major upgrade with the approval for acquiring Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSGs), Advanced Light Weight Torpedoes (ALWTs), Electro Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for the 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mount.

The DAC noted that the procurement of LPDs will enable the Navy to undertake amphibious missions in coordination with the Army and Air Force, apart from supporting peacekeeping, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations.

The ALWT, developed indigenously by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is designed to target conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines. The addition of 30mm NSGs is expected to enhance the Navy and Coast Guard’s effectiveness in low-intensity maritime and anti-piracy operations.

Air Force To Gain Long-Range Target Destruction Capability

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC approved the Acceptance of Necessity for the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS), along with several other proposals.

The CLRTS/DS system, the Ministry said, is capable of autonomous take-off, landing, navigation, detection, and payload delivery within mission zones, adding a cutting-edge capability to the IAF’s arsenal.

The Defence Ministry said these procurements underscore India’s continuing commitment to strengthening its defence preparedness through modern, indigenous, and integrated military capabilities.