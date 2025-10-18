Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Once Known For Gunda Raj, UP Now Exemplary State': Rajnath Singh Hails Yogi For BrahMos Lucknow Unit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated BrahMos missile production in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, emphasising India's self-reliance in defence.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the first batch of BrahMos missiles from the newly established BrahMos Aerospace Production Unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The milestone underscored India’s push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Singh highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, saying, as per ANI, "Uttar Pradesh was once known for its 'gunda raj' and deteriorating law and order. People lived in fear. Investors were reluctant to come here. But today's Uttar Pradesh has transformed under the leadership of our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath... The way he has handled the state's law and order is exemplary in itself. This is not only a symbol of the power of BrahMos and our armed forces, but also a message that Uttar Pradesh is ready to handle any challenge..."

 

BrahMos Missiles

The BrahMos missile, jointly developed by India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, has proven its strategic importance in recent military operations. During Operation Sindoor, launched following the Pahalgam terror attack, BrahMos missiles were deployed to strike Pakistani military infrastructure, including air bases and army cantonments, demonstrating precision and effectiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier praised the role of indigenous weapon systems in the operation, noting that the success of missiles, drones, and air defence systems highlighted the strength of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The BrahMos missiles were used to target terrorist infrastructure, including headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

The flag-off of production in Lucknow marks a strategic step in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities and highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing role in the nation’s security architecture.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 02:11 PM (IST)
Opinion
