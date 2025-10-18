Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a landmark moment for India’s defence capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday flagged off the first batch of locally manufactured BrahMos missiles at the BrahMos Aerospace Production Unit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Singh hailed the missiles as a symbol of India’s growing self-reliance under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

“BrahMos is not just a missile; it is a testament to India’s indigenous strength. Its unmatched combination of speed, precision, and power makes it one of the world’s finest. BrahMos has become the backbone of our Army, Navy, and Air Force,” Singh said.

"Operation Sindoor has proven that victory is no longer a minor incident for us. Victory has become our habit... The country is confident that our adversaries will no longer be able to escape BrahMos. Every inch of Pakistani territory is now within the reach of…

He added with a characteristic mix of gravitas and wit, “What happened in Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. But even that trailer made Pakistan realize the scale of India’s capabilities. If India could give rise to Pakistan, I need not elaborate further on what else it can achieve.”

This milestone follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement earlier this year that BrahMos missiles would now be manufactured in Lucknow, a move underscoring India’s focus on domestic defence production. Speaking at a public event in Varanasi in August, PM Modi had praised India’s air defence systems, highlighting their decisive role during Operation Sindoor, when Pakistani drones and missiles were countered with precision.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag off the first batch of BrahMos missiles produced at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.

“During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the prowess of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones proved the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, particularly the BrahMos missiles, which will now be manufactured in Lucknow,” Modi had said.

Designed jointly by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, BrahMos played a crucial role during Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack. The missile was deployed extensively to target Pakistani air bases and Army cantonments, striking with remarkable accuracy and delivering significant damage across the length and breadth of the country.

Nashik, Maharashtra | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends the event marking the maiden flight of Tejas Mk1A at the Aircraft Manufacturing division, HAL. He will also inaugurate the '3rd production line of LCA Mk1A' and '2nd production line of HTT-40 Aircraft'

During the first phase of the operation, the Indian Air Force used BrahMos missiles to hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Punjab. The strikes were so precise that Pakistan’s military had little choice but to respond, ultimately failing to shield the terrorist networks and installations.

At the Lucknow production unit, Singh witnessed a virtual BrahMos strike executed via the Indian Air Force’s SU-30 fighter jet. The Defence Minister also inaugurated the Booster and Warhead building, planted a sapling alongside CM Adityanath, and received the GST bill for the missiles produced locally, handed over by DRDO chief Samir V Kamat and BrahMos Director General Jaiteerth R Joshi.