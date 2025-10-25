Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Rajasthan ASI Assaults Vendor After He Refuses Bribe, Then Forcibly Takes Rs 5,000 From Cash Box

The incident reportedly occurred when ASI Devi Sahay, dressed in civilian clothes, approached the vendor and demanded money.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A troubling case of alleged police misconduct has surfaced in Alwar, where Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Devi Sahay of the NEB police station faces accusations of assaulting a street vendor and his son while allegedly demanding a bribe. The incident reportedly occurred when ASI Devi Sahay, dressed in civilian clothes, approached the vendor and demanded money.

Rajasthan ASI Accused Of Assaulting Street Vendor

According to reports, he took Rs 5,000 from the vendor’s cash box, and when the vendor resisted, he allegedly slapped the vendor’s son, leaving visible injuries.

Eyewitnesses recorded the confrontation, and the video—showing the ASI slapping and verbally abusing the vendor—quickly went viral on social media, as per a report on India Today. Victim Krishna Saini said that when they told him they were leaving, the ASI reportedly slapped his colleague Akash, adding that the officer forcibly took Rs 5,000 from their cash box.

In response, a group of street vendors staged a protest outside the police station, demanding immediate action and the suspension of the officer. A formal complaint has been lodged, and authorities are under pressure to investigate the matter and ensure accountability.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
