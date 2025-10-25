Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBurhanpur Farmers’ Rally Turns Violent; Over 80 Members, Including Congress Leaders, Booked For Rioting

The incident occurred Thursday during a farmers’ rally protesting the lack of insurance benefits for banana crops and demanding minimum support prices (MSP).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Burhanpur police have filed cases against eight named individuals, including Congress leaders Harshit Thakur and Aditya Thakur—nephews of former MLA Thakur Surendra Singh Shera Bhaiya—and over 80 unidentified persons for obstructing government work, rioting, and damaging public property. Other accused include Deepak Shridhar, Shivkumar Singh Kushwah, Nilesh Chaudhary, Badu Narayan, Nilesh Passe, and Gokul Chaudhary. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the remaining participants.

Burhanpur Farmers’ Rally Demands Insurance and MSP

The incident occurred Thursday during a farmers’ rally protesting the lack of insurance benefits for banana crops and demanding minimum support prices (MSP). Although the rally was permitted along Renuka Road, tensions escalated when a group attempted to forcibly enter the Collector’s office, violating the SDM’s authorization. Police intervened, but the crowd—allegedly incited by the named leaders—broke barricades and smashed the glass gate. Aditya Thakur reportedly tried to enter the premises driving a tractor.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar clarified that the rally was largely peaceful, proceeding toward the Renuka Agricultural Market as planned. “A small section deliberately deviated and caused damage at the Collector’s office. Cases have been filed against those responsible,” he said.

Protests over banana prices continued on Friday, with farmers demanding urgent government intervention. Kishore Vasankar, a 44-year-old farmer, staged a demonstration, vowing to remain half-naked until authorities address the crisis. Burhanpur, on the Maharashtra border, is Madhya Pradesh’s largest banana-producing district. Farmers claim bananas are selling at Rs 2–Rs 3 per kilogram, forcing many into financial distress and debt.

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 12:07 PM (IST)
Madhya Pradesh CONGRESS
