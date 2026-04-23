Rajasthan govt has drawn roadmap placing top priority to essential services: CM

Jodhpur, April 22 (PTI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the state government has drawn up a comprehensive development roadmap placing top priority to essential services such as water and electricity while working to fulfil its welfare commitments across sectors.

Addressing a public function in Osian near Jodhpur, the chief minister said the government is ensuring inclusive growth in line with the vision of a "developed India, developed Rajasthan" with a focus on youth, women, farmers and labourers.

On the occasion, Sharma inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 416 crore spanning education, healthcare, power and road infrastructure. He also announced the construction of a sports stadium at the Osian sub-division headquarters and 33 KV grid substations in Netra and Pichkibera.

Referring to the Centre's policy framework under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma said the state is working with commitment to enhance farmers' income. He said that financial assistance under the Kissan Samman Nidhi has been increased to Rs 9,000 annually, and an additional bonus of Rs 150 per quintal is being provided on wheat procurement. He urged farmers to adopt modern agricultural practices to boost productivity.

The chief minister also highlighted that Rajasthan will host Gram-2026 in Jaipur from May 23 to 25 to promote rural development initiatives.

Sharma said the state has issued over 2.19 crore insurance policies under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the highest in the country, and disbursed claims exceeding Rs 6,500 crore. Under the PM Kusum Scheme, subsidies of over Rs 1,000 crore have been provided for installing 65,000 solar pump sets.

He added that farmers are now receiving daytime electricity supply in 24 districts. The government is also pushing key water infrastructure projects, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Yamuna water agreement, strengthening of the Indira Gandhi Canal and Gang Canal systems, and expansion of the Dewas project, along with works linked to the Som-Kamla-Amba and Brahmani rivers to ensure adequate water supply in regions such as Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi.

On governance, Sharma said strict action is being taken against those involved in alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission, while over 400 people have been arrested in connection with paper leak cases. He asserted that no examination paper leak has occurred during the current tenure.

Highlighting employment measures, the chief minister said more than 1.25 lakh government appointments have been made so far, while recruitment for over 1.35 lakh posts is currently underway. A recruitment calendar covering more than 1.25 lakh additional posts has also been released.

He further described the HPCL refinery at Pachpadra as a symbol of industrial development, while noting that an unfortunate incident occurred there ahead of its inauguration. PTI COR KSS KSS

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