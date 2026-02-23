Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak After Kotdwar Row, Calls Him 'A Symbol Of Unity'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Uttarakhand youth Mohammad Deepak on Monday and shared a photograph of their interaction on Instagram, underscoring a message of unity and equality. The meeting comes weeks after Deepak found himself at the centre of a controversy in Kotdwar that drew political attention and public debate.

Sharing the image online, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote in Hindi, "Every human being is equal . This is Indianity, this is the shop of love. Met Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand. Such a flame of unity and courage should burn in every young Indian."

What Sparked The Kotdwar Controversy

The episode dates back to January 26 in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Activists from Bajrang Dal gathered outside a clothing store named Baba School Dress in Patel Market. They reportedly asked the 70-year-old owner, Wakeel Ahmed, to remove the word ‘baba’ from the shop’s name, arguing that it should be associated only with Hindu religious figures.

During the protest, tensions escalated. Deepak Kumar, a 46-year-old gym owner and friend of Ahmed’s son, intervened. Identifying himself as Mohammad Deepak, he asked the protesters to leave.

On January 31, a larger group returned, staging another demonstration outside the shop and Kumar’s gym. The crowd reportedly blocked the road and raised slogans. Police stepped in and prevented further escalation.

Rahul Gandhi’s Statement On X

उत्तराखंड के दीपक भारत के हीरो हैं।



दीपक संविधान और इंसानियत के लिए लड़ रहे हैं - उस संविधान के लिए जिसे BJP और संघ परिवार रोज़ रौंदने की साज़िश कर रहे हैं।



वे नफ़रत के बाज़ार में मोहब्बत की दुकान का जीवित प्रतीक हैं और यही बात सत्ता को सबसे ज़्यादा चुभती है।



Few days before meeting Deepak, Rahul Gandhi expressed his support publicly on X. Referring to the Kotdwar incident, he wrote:

"Deepak from Uttarakhand is a hero in India. Deepak is fighting for the Constitution and humanity, for that Constitution which the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are conspiring every day to trample underfoot."

Calling Deepak “a symbol of love”, Gandhi criticised the “Sangh Parivar”, alleging it is “deliberately poisoning the country's economy and society, so that India remains divided and few people continue to rule.”

He further claimed that Uttarakhand’s BJP government was siding with anti-social elements that spread fear and intimidate ordinary citizens.