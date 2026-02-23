Mohammad Deepak is a young man from Uttarakhand who intervened in a protest at a clothing store in Kotdwar. He asked protesters to leave, which led to further demonstrations.
Rahul Gandhi Meets Mohammad Deepak After Kotdwar Row, Calls Him 'A Symbol Of Unity'
Rahul Gandhi met Uttarakhand youth Mohammad Deepak after the Kotdwar controversy, calling him “a symbol of love” and praising his stand for equality and the Constitution.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met Uttarakhand youth Mohammad Deepak on Monday and shared a photograph of their interaction on Instagram, underscoring a message of unity and equality. The meeting comes weeks after Deepak found himself at the centre of a controversy in Kotdwar that drew political attention and public debate.
Sharing the image online, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote in Hindi, "Every human being is equal . This is Indianity, this is the shop of love. Met Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand. Such a flame of unity and courage should burn in every young Indian."
View this post on Instagram
ALSO READ: Mosques covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur
What Sparked The Kotdwar Controversy
The episode dates back to January 26 in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Activists from Bajrang Dal gathered outside a clothing store named Baba School Dress in Patel Market. They reportedly asked the 70-year-old owner, Wakeel Ahmed, to remove the word ‘baba’ from the shop’s name, arguing that it should be associated only with Hindu religious figures.
During the protest, tensions escalated. Deepak Kumar, a 46-year-old gym owner and friend of Ahmed’s son, intervened. Identifying himself as Mohammad Deepak, he asked the protesters to leave.
On January 31, a larger group returned, staging another demonstration outside the shop and Kumar’s gym. The crowd reportedly blocked the road and raised slogans. Police stepped in and prevented further escalation.
Rahul Gandhi’s Statement On X
उत्तराखंड के दीपक भारत के हीरो हैं।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2026
दीपक संविधान और इंसानियत के लिए लड़ रहे हैं - उस संविधान के लिए जिसे BJP और संघ परिवार रोज़ रौंदने की साज़िश कर रहे हैं।
वे नफ़रत के बाज़ार में मोहब्बत की दुकान का जीवित प्रतीक हैं और यही बात सत्ता को सबसे ज़्यादा चुभती है।
संघ परिवार… pic.twitter.com/c1D4VHV5XO
Few days before meeting Deepak, Rahul Gandhi expressed his support publicly on X. Referring to the Kotdwar incident, he wrote:
"Deepak from Uttarakhand is a hero in India. Deepak is fighting for the Constitution and humanity, for that Constitution which the BJP and the Sangh Parivar are conspiring every day to trample underfoot."
Calling Deepak “a symbol of love”, Gandhi criticised the “Sangh Parivar”, alleging it is “deliberately poisoning the country's economy and society, so that India remains divided and few people continue to rule.”
He further claimed that Uttarakhand’s BJP government was siding with anti-social elements that spread fear and intimidate ordinary citizens.
Related Video
Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah Assures Taxi Drivers of Profit, Protection, and Economic Strength Today
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Mohammad Deepak and why did he gain attention?
What was the controversy in Kotdwar about?
Activists protested outside a shop named Baba School Dress, demanding the removal of 'baba' from its name. Mohammad Deepak intervened when tensions escalated.
What was Rahul Gandhi's message when meeting Mohammad Deepak?
Rahul Gandhi shared a photo with Deepak, emphasizing equality and unity. He described Deepak as a flame of unity and courage for young Indians.
How did Rahul Gandhi previously show support for Mohammad Deepak?
Before meeting him, Rahul Gandhi called Deepak a hero on X, stating he was fighting for the Constitution and humanity against divisive forces.