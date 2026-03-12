Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session

Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session

Bomb threat email sparks security scare at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan during budget session; Assembly premises evacuated as police launch search operation.

By : Vaibhav Parab | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A bomb threat sent via email triggered a major security alert at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing budget session, forcing authorities to evacuate parts of the legislative complex and launch an extensive search operation.

The threat, which claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the Assembly premises, prompted immediate action from security agencies stationed at the complex. Police and security personnel moved quickly to secure the area while officials began verifying the authenticity of the message.

Threatening Email Sparks Security Response

According to preliminary information, the alert was received through an email warning about a bomb being placed inside the state legislature complex. The message reportedly referred specifically to the residence area within the Vidhan Bhavan premises, as per the reports.

Following the alert, security officials initiated emergency protocols. Authorities ordered the evacuation of parts of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly complex to ensure the safety of lawmakers, staff members, visitors and others present at the site.

The building was cleared while security teams began a systematic inspection of the premises.

Dog Squad & Police Launch Search Operation

Specialized units, including a dog squad, were deployed to assist in scanning the complex for any suspicious objects or explosives. Teams from the Mumbai Police began combing through the premises room by room.

Security checks were also extended to nearby areas within the legislative complex to rule out the possibility of any hidden devices. Officials said the search operation began soon after the threat was received and would continue until the premises were declared safe. Security around key government buildings in Maharashtra has already been tightened in recent months due to rising threat alerts. The latest alert comes after several recent bomb threat messages reported in different parts of Mumbai, including warnings sent to courts and other public institutions.

Related Video

Middle East War Day 13: Iran Attacks Iraq, Israel–Hezbollah Clash Intensifies

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the security alert at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan?

A bomb threat sent via email triggered the major security alert. The email claimed an explosive device had been planted inside the Assembly premises.

What actions were taken after the bomb threat was received?

Authorities evacuated parts of the legislative complex and launched an extensive search operation. Specialized units, including a dog squad, were deployed.

Where was the bomb supposedly planted according to the email?

The email reportedly referred specifically to the residence area within the Vidhan Bhavan premises, warning of a bomb being placed inside the state legislature complex.

Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session
Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session
India
Iran To Allow India-Flagged Vessels Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Gulf Tensions: Report
Iran To Allow India-Flagged Vessels Through Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Gulf Tensions: Report
India
‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle Marries Muslim Actor In Kerala Despite Family Opposition
‘Kumbh Mela Girl’ Monalisa Bhosle Marries Muslim Actor In Kerala Despite Family Opposition
India
‘How Did He Get This Close?’ Omar Questions Z+ Security Breach After Assassination Bid On Farooq Abdullah
‘How Did He Get This Close?’ Omar Questions Z+ Security Breach After Assassination Bid On Farooq Abdullah
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East War Day 13: Iran Attacks Iraq, Israel–Hezbollah Clash Intensifies
War Impact: Gas Shortage Hits Hotels and Restaurants as US–Iran War Disrupts Supply
War Update: US–Iran War of Words Intensifies as Oil Price Warning Sparks Global Concern
Breaking News: Iran Launches Arash Drone Attack on Israel as Middle East War Enters Day 13
War Intensifies: Iran Hits Iraqi Tanker, Hezbollah Fires Rockets at Israel
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget