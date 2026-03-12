Bomb Threat Email Triggers Panic At Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan During Budget Session

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A bomb threat sent via email triggered a major security alert at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan during the ongoing budget session, forcing authorities to evacuate parts of the legislative complex and launch an extensive search operation.

The threat, which claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the Assembly premises, prompted immediate action from security agencies stationed at the complex. Police and security personnel moved quickly to secure the area while officials began verifying the authenticity of the message.

Threatening Email Sparks Security Response

According to preliminary information, the alert was received through an email warning about a bomb being placed inside the state legislature complex. The message reportedly referred specifically to the residence area within the Vidhan Bhavan premises, as per the reports.

Following the alert, security officials initiated emergency protocols. Authorities ordered the evacuation of parts of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly complex to ensure the safety of lawmakers, staff members, visitors and others present at the site.

Threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning. Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place.

Necessary legal action is being taken at the respective police stations: Mumbai Police https://t.co/UGjCZkWy68 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

The building was cleared while security teams began a systematic inspection of the premises.

Dog Squad & Police Launch Search Operation

Specialized units, including a dog squad, were deployed to assist in scanning the complex for any suspicious objects or explosives. Teams from the Mumbai Police began combing through the premises room by room.

Security checks were also extended to nearby areas within the legislative complex to rule out the possibility of any hidden devices. Officials said the search operation began soon after the threat was received and would continue until the premises were declared safe. Security around key government buildings in Maharashtra has already been tightened in recent months due to rising threat alerts. The latest alert comes after several recent bomb threat messages reported in different parts of Mumbai, including warnings sent to courts and other public institutions.