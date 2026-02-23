Mosques covered with tarpaulin sheets ahead of 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: The authorities have covered mosques and mazars along the routes of the traditional 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur with tarpaulin sheets and announced enhanced security for the annual event, officials said on Monday.

'Juta Mar Holi' is a unique, centuries-old tradition celebrated in Shahjahanpur on the day of Holi, when people hurl shoes and sandals at a person dressed as a British-era 'Laat Sahab' and riding on a buffalo cart as the centrepiece, while playing with colours.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said, along with the deployment of over 200 magistrates, this year's procession will see around one-and-a-half times more security personnel than last year.

Four Additional Superintendents of Police, 13 Circle Officers, 310 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables and 500 home guards will be deployed, the SSP said.

In addition, four companies, each of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force, along with a team of the National Disaster Response Force, will be stationed during the procession, he added.

Over 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed along the eight-kilometre route of the ‘Bade Lat Sahab’ and ‘Chhote Lat Sahab’ processions to ensure uninterrupted surveillance even during power outages.

As the procession last year reported minor incidents, an additional zone has been created this time, he said, adding that for the past month, peace committee meetings involving members of all communities have been held at police stations and outposts.

While urging people to celebrate Holi peacefully, Dwivedi ensured strict action against those disrupting the procession.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rajneesh Kumar Mishra said, 48 mosques and mazars along the route have been completely covered with thick plastic sheets.

As many as 148 lanes opening onto the procession route will be barricaded to prevent sudden crowd surges.

The administration has divided the procession into seven zones with sector and sub-sector arrangements. A total of 136 zonal, sector and static magistrates will supervise proceedings in their respective areas, he said.

Mishra added that 103 magistrates will also be deployed at Holika Dahan sites to oversee rituals from lighting the pyre to the conclusion of ceremonies. Preventive action, including externment of identified individuals and the opening of history sheets, has also been undertaken in view of the event.

According to historian Dr Vikas Khurana of Swami Sukdevanand College, the procession traces its origins to the 18th century when Nawab Abdullaha Khan, after becoming angry with the family, went to Farukhabad.

And when he returned to Shahjahanpur in 1728, it coincided with Holi celebrations, when Hindus and Muslims jointly marked the festival with a city-wide procession.

According to Khurana, the British administration later institutionalised the procession after regaining control of Shahjahanpur in 1859.

The event continued peacefully for decades after Independence, and in 1988, it was renamed from “Nawab Sahab” to “Lat Sahab" by the then district magistrate Kapil Dev.

The procession begins with prayers at the Phoolmati Devi temple and then proceeds through the city.

He added that a petition filed in the High Court in 1990 seeking a ban on the procession was dismissed, with the court treating it as a long-standing tradition.