Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP

'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP

Chadha, who -- along with 6 other MPs -- merged with the BJP, said he had been receiving several messages over the last three days.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Amid questions raised in some quarters over his decision to quit the AAP, Raghav Chadha on Monday said the work environment in Arvind Kejriwal's party had turned "toxic" with leaders stopped from working, and asserted that "one or two persons can be wrong, but not all seven".

In a video on social media, Chadha, who -- along with 6 other MPs -- merged with the BJP, said he had been receiving several messages over the last three days, with many people congratulating him while others wanted to know the reasons behind his decision.

Chadha said he left a successful career as a practising chartered accountant to enter politics and became a founding member of AAP, giving 15 years of his "prime youth" to build the party.

"I didn't come into politics to make my career," he said, adding that he had worked for the party with his "blood, sweat and tears." However, he alleged that the party was no longer the same and had turned into a "toxic work environment", where leaders were stopped from working and speaking in Parliament.

"Today, this political party is trapped in the hands of some corrupt and compromised people. They don't work for the country but for their own personal gain," Chadha alleged.

There was no immediate response available from AAP over his allegation.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that for the past few years, he had been feeling that he was "the right man in the wrong party" and was left with only three choices -- to leave politics, to remain in the party and try to fix things or to take his energy and experience to another platform and continue doing "positive politics".

"That's why I, not alone, but along with six other MPs, decided to break the relationship with this political party," he said.

Drawing a parallel with a toxic workplace, Chadha said if people are stopped from working, their hard work is suppressed, and they are silenced, adding that the right decision is to leave such an environment.

He also said he would continue to raise issues of ordinary citizens with more energy and enthusiasm, and hoped to find and implement solutions more effectively on the new political platform.

Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, on April 24, announced that they were joining the BJP, along with four other MPs of the party. The other members who quit the AAP are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney.

During a press conference, Chadha had said that two-thirds of the total MPs of a party can merge with another party, citing the Indian Constitution.

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha chairman approved the merger of AAP's 7 defected MPs with the BJP, raising the number of its members in the Upper House to 113. Arvind Kejriwal-led party is now down to 3 members in Rajya Sabha.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raghav Chadha Raghav Chadha BJP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP
'Not All Seven MPs Can Be Wrong': Raghav Chadha On Exit From AAP
India
Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
Rajasthan Assembly Gets Bomb Threat Again; Security Agencies On High Alert, Premises Evacuated
India
Rajya Sabha Accepts Merger Of Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs With BJP
Rajya Sabha Accepts Merger Of Raghav Chadha, Other Rebel AAP MPs With BJP
India
Kejriwal Refuses To Appear Before Justice Swarana Kanta After Recusal Plea In Excise Case Rejected
'Hope Shattered': Kejriwal Refuses To Appear Before Justice Swarana Kanta In Excise Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heatwave grips North India, AC fires rise, cooling points set up in cities
Breaking News: Mitali Bag convoy attacked in Hooghly ahead of Bengal phase 2 voting
Breaking News: Hooghly clash, Jatgadal violence & arrests as Bengal poll tension escalates
Breaking News: Amit Shah holds Behala roadshow, promises UCC if BJP wins Bengal
Breaking News: Narendra Modi targets TMC in Barrackpore rally ahead of phase 2 voting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget