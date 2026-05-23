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HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha Named Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Committee On Petitions

Raghav Chadha Named Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Committee On Petitions

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has been appointed chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Upper House.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)

Raghav Chadha has been appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha following the reconstitution of the parliamentary panel.

According to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan nominated 10 members to the committee, with Chadha appointed to head the panel.

The notification stated that the committee was reconstituted with effect from May 20, 2026.

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Apart from Chadha, the members of the Committee on Petitions include Harsh Mahajan, Gulam Ali, Shambhu Sharan Patel, Mayankkumar Nayak, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Jebi Mather Hisham, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary and Sandosh Kumar P.

The Committee on Petitions examines petitions submitted by citizens on matters connected with public interest and legislative issues, and makes recommendations to the House.

In a separate notification, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also announced that Menaka Guruswamy has been nominated as a member of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The nomination was made by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on May 20, according to the notification.

ALSO READ: Heatwave Alert Across India: IMD Warns Of Severe Conditions Till Next Week As Temperatures Near 48°C

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Published at : 23 May 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
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