Raghav Chadha Named Chairman Of Rajya Sabha Committee On Petitions

Raghav Chadha has been appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Rajya Sabha following the reconstitution of the parliamentary panel.

According to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan nominated 10 members to the committee, with Chadha appointed to head the panel.

The notification stated that the committee was reconstituted with effect from May 20, 2026.

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Apart from Chadha, the members of the Committee on Petitions include Harsh Mahajan, Gulam Ali, Shambhu Sharan Patel, Mayankkumar Nayak, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Jebi Mather Hisham, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary and Sandosh Kumar P.

The Committee on Petitions examines petitions submitted by citizens on matters connected with public interest and legislative issues, and makes recommendations to the House.

In a separate notification, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat also announced that Menaka Guruswamy has been nominated as a member of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The nomination was made by Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on May 20, according to the notification.

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