Raghav Chadha, along with six other former AAP leaders, announced their decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Raghav Chadha To Visit BJP National President Nitin Nabin
At 5 pm, the three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, and Ashok Mittal, will meet BJP president Nitin Naveen.
- Raghav Chadha and other AAP MPs merge with BJP.
- Two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP.
- The MPs will meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin.
Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, along with six other former AAP leaders announced that they have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is now set to meet with BJP National President Nitin Nabin at his office in Delhi.
The meeting will take place at 5 PM today.
#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal arrive at the BJP office.— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026
They addressed a joint press conference and announced the merger of 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha with the BJP. pic.twitter.com/wu4QBLD0L8
Raghav Chadha has announced that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with two-thirds of the Aam Aadmi Party MPs in the Rajya Sabha, in a move seen as a significant setback for former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, coming weeks after his reported demotion within the party.
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chadha said, “We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which former AAP leaders have joined the BJP?
When is the meeting with the BJP National President scheduled?
The meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to take place at 5 PM today at his office in Delhi.
What announcement did Raghav Chadha make regarding Rajya Sabha MPs?
Raghav Chadha announced that two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are merging with the BJP, exercising provisions of the Constitution.
Who are the Rajya Sabha MPs mentioned as arriving at the BJP office?
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal were seen arriving at the BJP office.