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HomeNewsIndiaRaghav Chadha To Visit BJP National President Nitin Nabin

Raghav Chadha To Visit BJP National President Nitin Nabin

At 5 pm, the three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, and Ashok Mittal, will meet BJP president Nitin Naveen.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 04:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raghav Chadha and other AAP MPs merge with BJP.
  • Two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP.
  • The MPs will meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, along with six other former AAP leaders announced that they have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is now set to meet with BJP National President Nitin Nabin at his office in Delhi.

The meeting will take place at 5 PM today.

At 5 pm, the three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, and Ashok Mittal, will meet BJP president Nitin Naveen.

Raghav Chadha has announced that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with two-thirds of the Aam Aadmi Party MPs in the Rajya Sabha, in a move seen as a significant setback for former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, coming weeks after his reported demotion within the party.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chadha said, “We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which former AAP leaders have joined the BJP?

Raghav Chadha, along with six other former AAP leaders, announced their decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

When is the meeting with the BJP National President scheduled?

The meeting with BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to take place at 5 PM today at his office in Delhi.

What announcement did Raghav Chadha make regarding Rajya Sabha MPs?

Raghav Chadha announced that two-thirds of the AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha are merging with the BJP, exercising provisions of the Constitution.

Who are the Rajya Sabha MPs mentioned as arriving at the BJP office?

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, and Ashok Mittal were seen arriving at the BJP office.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Breaking News Raghav Chadha Sandeep Pathak ABP Live Nitin Nabin BJP National President Ashok Mittsl
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