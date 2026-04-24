Raghav Chadha To Visit BJP National President Nitin Nabin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Raghav Chadha and other AAP MPs merge with BJP.

Two-thirds of AAP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP.

The MPs will meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin.

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, along with six other former AAP leaders announced that they have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is now set to meet with BJP National President Nitin Nabin at his office in Delhi.

The meeting will take place at 5 PM today.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal arrive at the BJP office.



They addressed a joint press conference and announced the merger of 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha with the BJP. pic.twitter.com/wu4QBLD0L8 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

At 5 pm, the three Aam Aadmi Party MPs, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, and Ashok Mittal, will meet BJP president Nitin Naveen.

Raghav Chadha has announced that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with two-thirds of the Aam Aadmi Party MPs in the Rajya Sabha, in a move seen as a significant setback for former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, coming weeks after his reported demotion within the party.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Chadha said, “We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP.”