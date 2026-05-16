Probe ordered after video shows on-duty cop 'drunk' in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), May 15 (PTI): A probe has been ordered after a purported video showing a policeman -- in an inebriated state -- thrashing a man on a road here surfaced on social media, officials said on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred on GT Road near the municipal office under the Kotwali Nagar police station area after police received information through UP-112 about an intoxicated man lying by the roadside.

According to eyewitnesses, a UP-112 vehicle reached the spot following the alert, but one of the policemen present in the vehicle was allegedly drunk.

The policeman, who allegedly identified himself as Diwan Pawan Chaudhary, was seen in the viral video beating the man with kicks, punches and slaps after throwing him to the ground, eyewitnesses claimed.

Locals also alleged that water was poured on the man's face in full public view and that the policeman misbehaved with bystanders who objected to his conduct.

Eyewitnesses claimed the policeman openly said that "no one can harm him," that he was from Lucknow, and that he would become a sub-inspector from Etah.

The identity of the man who was allegedly assaulted could not be immediately ascertained.

SSP Elamaran G said information regarding the alleged misconduct had been received.

"The matter has been assigned to Circle Officer (City) Kirtika Singh for inquiry. Action will be taken after the investigation," he said.

Passersby have demanded a medical examination of the policemen and strict action in the matter. PTI COR KIS APL APL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)