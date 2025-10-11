Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking clarification on the absence of women journalists from a press conference addressed by visiting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Wayanad MP said the move was an “insult to some of India’s most competent women.”

Vadra remarked that if the Prime Minister’s recognition of women’s rights was not merely an “election-to-election tactic,” then such an incident should not have occurred. She added that India’s women are the nation’s “backbone and pride.”

Priyanka Gandhi Questions PM Over Exclusion Of Women Journalists

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban during his visit to India.”

“If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to another, then how has this insult to some of India’s most competent women been allowed in our country — a country whose women are its backbone and its pride?” she added.

Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, please clarify your position on the removal of female journalists from the press conference of the representative of the Taliban on his visit to India.



If your recognition of women’s rights isn’t just convenient posturing from one election to… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 11, 2025

ALSO READ: ‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding

MEA Says No Involvement In Presser

Providing a clarification, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that they had no role in the presser held at the Afghan Embassy.



MEA said: "MEA had no involvement in the press interaction held yesterday by Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Delhi.

Women Journalists Denied Entry To Presser

Priyanka Gandhi’s remarks came after women journalists were denied entry to a press conference addressed by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi on Friday. The incident has been widely viewed as a reflection of the Taliban’s continued resistance to women’s rights, sparking strong criticism and public outrage.

Muttaqi is currently visiting India as part of efforts to reset bilateral relations between the two countries.