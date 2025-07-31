As the Monsoon Session of Parliament continues, the Opposition is turning up the pressure on the Modi government. This time, Congress MP targeted PM Modi over US President Donald Trump's claim that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the tariff war.

Congress has been demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining the chorus after her brother Rahul Gandhi sharpened the attack against the government in Lok Sabha. Speaking to the media outside Parliament on Thursday (July 31), Priyanka said, "Everybody has seen what the American President has said about tariffs, and he repeated that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan."

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "Everybody has seen what the American President has said about tariffs, and he repeated that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. India will have to respond to both issues. PM Modi goes everywhere, makes friends… pic.twitter.com/62e4MhxarW — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2025

Referring specifically to Trump's comment that the two nations stopped fighting because he asked them to, she added, "The Prime Minister travels across the world making friends, and this is what we get in return."

US President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on imports from India and a "penalty" on Monday. Shortly after that, Trump slammed the Indian and Russian economies. Trump said he doesn't care about the "dead economies" of India and Russia. "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like a Snake': Congress Hits Out

A day earlier, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had slammed Trump's remarks and took a sharper swipe at Modi. He likened Trump to a snake wrapped around the Prime Minister and said Rahul Gandhi had offered Modi a perfect chance to break free — all he had to do was say Trump was lying about the ceasefire.