HomeNewsIndiaPresident Murmu Begins Four-Day Kerala Visit; To Offer Prayers At Sabarimala, Attend Key Events

President Murmu Begins Four-Day Kerala Visit; To Offer Prayers At Sabarimala, Attend Key Events

President Murmu is visiting Kerala for four days, starting Tuesday, prompting heightened security and traffic regulations in Thiruvananthapuram.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's arrival in Kerala on Tuesday for a four-day official visit.

Traffic restrictions and regulations will be in place throughout the city from 3 pm onwards along the route the President will take from the airport, sources said.

Murmu will reach the state in the evening and on Wednesday will visit the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta district for 'darshan' and 'aarti', according to a Press Information Bureau release.

She will return to Thiruvananthapuram the same day and on Thursday will unveil the bust of former President K R Narayanan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Later, she will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala.

She will also attend the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, Pala in Kottayam district.

On October 24, President Murmu will attend the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College, Ernakulam, concluding her Kerala visit.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials have said that all arrangements have been made at Sabarimala for the visit of President Murmu.

Murmu will reach Sannidhanam in a convoy of five four-wheel-drive vehicles and an ambulance via the Swami Ayyappan Road and the traditional trekking path.

Security arrangements have already been strengthened, and a rehearsal of the convoy movement was held recently, TDB officials said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
