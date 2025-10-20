Violence Erupts in Kerala: Ambulance Set Ablaze in SDPI–CPI(M) Clash

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (PTI) An ambulance was set on fire and another damaged in incidents suspected to be the result of a clash between workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the CPI(M) at Nedumangad here, police said on Monday.

According to Nedumangad police, tension erupted in the area after a local CPI(M) leader was allegedly attacked by SDPI activists on Sunday evening.

Later, unidentified persons allegedly targeted the houses of SDPI workers.

Masked individuals were seen damaging an ambulance and a car owned by an SDPI activist on Sunday night, police said.

In a suspected retaliatory move, an ambulance operated by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), parked near a government hospital, was set on fire early Monday morning.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain whether the attacks were a fallout of the earlier clash and to identify those involved.

Also, patrolling activities have been strengthened to prevent any further clashes in the area, police added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)