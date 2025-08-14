On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu described the recent terror strike on civilians in Pahalgam as “cowardly and utterly inhuman”, lauding the armed forces for their swift and resolute response under Operation Sindoor. Speaking in her televised address to the nation, the President said the counter-operation demonstrated the forces’ preparedness to deal with any threat to the country’s security.

“This year we had to face the scourge of terrorism. Killing innocent citizens on holiday in Kashmir was cowardly and utterly inhuman. India responded in a decisive manner and with steely resolve. Operation Sindoor showed that our armed forces are prepared to meet any eventuality when it comes to guarding the nation. With strategic clarity and technical capability, they destroyed terrorist hubs across the border… Our indigenous manufacturing has achieved the critical level that makes us self-sufficient in meeting many of our security requirements. These are landmark achievements in India’s defence history since Independence,” President Droupadi Murmu emphasised.

“Operation Sindoor will go down in history as an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism,” she remarked, adding that India’s unity after the attack was “the most befitting response to those who wanted to divide us”.

President Murmu further underlined that the world had taken note of India’s position — that it would never be an aggressor but would not hesitate to defend its citizens. She also linked the operation to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission in defence, calling its outcome proof that the country was “on the right path”.

President Murmu On India-AI mission, Future Economic Growth

Referring to technological advancements, President Murmu noted that the information technology sector had witnessed dramatic progress, with nearly every village connected by 4G mobile services and the remainder set to be covered soon. “This has made possible large-scale adoption of digital payment technologies, in which India has become a world leader in a short span,” she said.

On artificial intelligence, she emphasised: “Artificial intelligence is the next stage of technological advancement and has already entered our lives. The government has launched the India-AI mission to strengthen the country’s AI capabilities.”

The President reiterated the government's vision for India to become a developed economy by 2047, crediting youth, women, and marginalised communities as the key drivers of this goal. Highlighting Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission to the International Space Station, she said it had inspired a generation to dream bigger and would aid India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme.

President Murmu's Economic Outlook, Infrastructure

President Murmu pointed out that India had recorded a GDP growth rate of 6.5 per cent in the last fiscal, making it the fastest-growing major economy. She credited this to “carefully calibrated reforms and sagacious economic management” alongside the efforts of farmers and workers. Inflation, she said, remained under control while exports were on the rise, keeping all key indicators in “the pink of health”.

Citing new developments in the railways, she called the inauguration of the Kashmir Valley rail link “a major accomplishment”, noting its potential to boost trade, tourism, and economic opportunities in the region. She also spoke of rapid urbanisation and the government’s focus on expanding metro networks, improving water supply, and upgrading urban infrastructure under the AMRUT mission.

Remembering Partition Horrors, Building the Future

In her speech, President Murmu reflected on India’s democratic journey post-1947, praising the adoption of universal adult franchise and recalling the horrors of Partition, observed annually on August 14 as Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. “Terrible violence was witnessed, and millions were forced to relocate due to Partition. Today, we pay tributes to the victims of the follies of history,” she said.

Calling India the “mother of democracy”, she underlined the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution as central to ensuring human dignity and equal opportunity.

The President’s address came ahead of Independence Day celebrations, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national event from the Red Fort. This year’s theme, ‘Naya Bharat’, reflects the government’s vision of a prosperous, secure, and bold India by 2047.

Read President Murmu's Full Speech