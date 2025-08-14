Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta delivered a powerful address at ABP Network’s special event, India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor, reflecting on national unity and the role of the armed forces in times of crisis. Speaking about the Pahalgam tragedy, she said it was crucial for the country to stand together during challenging periods.

Rekha Gupta said, "The incident in Pahalgam was an act of God; it could have happened to anyone. For whoever it happens to, it is always tragic. There is no greater pain than seeing your life end right before your eyes. It was so horrific that the entire nation shuddered."

'There Are People Politicising Such A Matter': Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha noted that the world had been shocked by the incident involving the Pahalgam victims and criticised those who politicised the matter. "Even then, there are people who politicise such a matter, Jaya Bachchan asked why was this Operation named Sindoor. What i feel is half of the nation’s population, when they heard the name, felt that they were avenged by the government as the forces. It defined respect,” she said.

Earlier, during a debate on the government’s response to the recent terror attack and its aftermath, Jaya Bachchan voiced her disapproval of naming the operation “Sindoor,” pointing to the sorrow of the widows who had lost their husbands.

She remarked that the word “sindoor” carried painful symbolism for those whose marital mark had been wiped away by tragedy. She further commented, with a hint of irony, that the government seemed to have skilled writers capable of giving such grand names, but questioned the choice of this particular one.

ABP Network's 'India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor'

The address was part of ABP Network’s special event, "India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor", which commemorates the victims of the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The attack claimed the lives of several civilians in front of their families, leaving a deep scar on the nation. The event pays tribute to the resilience of the people, the sacrifices of the victims’ families, and the courage of the armed forces, who responded with strength and determination through Operation Sindoor.

The program brings together leaders, defence experts, and voices from cinema and music to celebrate bravery, resilience, and the unwavering spirit of the nation. India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor will air exclusively on ABP News on 14 August 2025.

