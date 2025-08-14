Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia‘PM Modi Doesn't Bow To Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh On Tariff Row, Op Sindoor At ABP's India Unshaken

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Operation Sindoor and the joint forces' valour at ABP Network's 'India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor'

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 06:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to protecting its sovereignty and achieving the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Speaking at ABP Network’s India Unshaken: Salute to Sindoor event, Singh paid tribute to the valour of the joint forces during Operation Sindoor and recalled the decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The event, attended by leaders, defence experts, and personalities from cinema and music, honoured the precision and courage of the Indian Air Force in the May 7 mission that struck nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

‘PM Modi Does Not Bow to Foreign Pressure’: Rajnath Singh

Referring to foreign attempts to influence India’s policies, Singh said, “Sometimes foreign powers try to exert undue pressure to make it bend, but PM Modi does not bow to it. PM Modi has expressed his point of view clearly on tariffs, it is praiseworthy.”

He emphasised India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and remarked: “India is completing 78 years of its independent journey. Many changes have taken place in this period, but the most significant is the strengthening of national pride and resolve among our citizens. Today, India stands firm in its decisions, and no power in the world can shake it. The theme of this event, India Unshaken, is not just a theme but an expression of a national resolve. Forty crore citizens built an independent India with their dedication, sacrifice, and perseverance. If they could achieve that, then why can’t 140 crore Indians build a developed nation in the next 22 years?”

Rajnath Singh’s Emotional Recollection of Pahalgam Attack

The minister grew emotional when speaking about the victims of the April attack in Pahalgam. “I cannot even imagine what the families must have felt when terrorists shot innocent people after asking their religion. This was the height of cruelty and a deliberate conspiracy to break India’s social unity and inflame public sentiments,” he said.

He recalled convening an urgent meeting with the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the National Security Adviser the very next day. “I asked them if they were ready to carry out an operation within ten days. Each chief said, ‘Sir, we are ready,’” Singh noted.

Rajnath Singh On PM Modi’s Decisive Stand

Singh also described how Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia to chair a high-level meeting on the government’s response. “PM Modi clearly stated that there is no question of compromise. He said we must give a strong reply to terrorism, and the armed forces were given complete freedom to act whenever and however they deemed fit. Our decisive action has sent a clear message to the terrorists and their masters linked to Pahalgam — India can act even beyond the border if needed,” Singh said.

Wishing the nation on Independence Day, the Defence Minister assured that the government would always stand by the victims of the Pahalgam attack. “India will not bow. The country is firm on its stand,” he declared. 

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 05:19 PM (IST)
