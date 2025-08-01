Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPrajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case

Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case

The court found Prajwal Revanna guilty following the trial related to the incident, which had drawn widespread attention due to his political stature.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:58 PM (IST)

The Special Court for People’s Representatives has convicted Prajwal Revanna, expelled leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) and former Lok Sabha member, in connection with the rape of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. The court is expected to deliver the sentence tomorrow (August 2, 2025; Saturday).

Revanna reportedly broke down in tears. The case began with a complaint filed by a domestic worker from KR Nagar in Mysuru, which was registered with the Cyber Crime Station of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reported India Today.

The court found Revanna guilty following the trial related to the incident, which had drawn widespread attention due to his political stature. 

Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

Earlier, a 48-year-old woman working as a domestic helper at a family's farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan district, alleged that Revanna raped her twice. The woman alleged that she was raped at the farmhouse and later at his residence in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. The assaults were also reportedly recorded on Prajwal’s mobile phone.

After the scandal came to light in April 2024, she was allegedly abducted at the instigation of Prajwal’s parents—former Minister HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna—in an effort to stop her from testifying against their son, as per a report on The Hindu.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka Karnataka  Prajwal Revanna
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
India
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Cricket
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget