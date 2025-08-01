Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case

The Special Court for People’s Representatives has convicted Prajwal Revanna, expelled leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) and former Lok Sabha member, in connection with the rape of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, Hassan district. The court is expected to deliver the sentence tomorrow (August 2, 2025; Saturday).

Revanna reportedly broke down in tears. The case began with a complaint filed by a domestic worker from KR Nagar in Mysuru, which was registered with the Cyber Crime Station of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), reported India Today.

The court found Revanna guilty following the trial related to the incident, which had drawn widespread attention due to his political stature.

Prajwal Revanna Rape Case

Earlier, a 48-year-old woman working as a domestic helper at a family's farmhouse in Gannikada, Hassan district, alleged that Revanna raped her twice. The woman alleged that she was raped at the farmhouse and later at his residence in Basavanagudi, Bengaluru. The assaults were also reportedly recorded on Prajwal’s mobile phone.

After the scandal came to light in April 2024, she was allegedly abducted at the instigation of Prajwal’s parents—former Minister HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna—in an effort to stop her from testifying against their son, as per a report on The Hindu.

