CM Yogi Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi became longest-serving elected Indian Prime Minister.

He completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, setting a record.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised Modi's leadership and public trust.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history. Modi reached the milestone after completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the previous record for an elected Prime Minister. Marking the occasion, Adityanath posted a message on X praising Modi's leadership and describing the achievement as a reflection of the trust reposed in him by the people. The milestone has prompted congratulatory messages from several BJP and NDA leaders across the country.

Yogi's Message

In his post, Adityanath said PM Modi's record tenure represented the confidence, support and goodwill of millions of Indians. He described the Prime Minister as a leader committed to public service, national security and economic development.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also said the milestone was significant for Indian democracy and reflected the scale of public backing PM Modi has enjoyed during his years in office.

Also Read: ‘NDA Strengthened Democracy’: PM Modi Thanks Leaders On Alliance’s 12-Year Journey

Historic Milestone

PM Modi became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister after completing 4,399 consecutive days in office. The achievement comes as he completes 12 years at the helm of the Union government and continues his third term in office.

In a lengthy message, CM Adityanath said history occasionally produces leaders who come to represent an era rather than simply lead a government. He credited Modi's tenure with shaping national aspirations and advancing the vision of a developed India.

The Chief Minister further expressed hope that Modi would continue contributing to India's growth and global standing in the years ahead.

The milestone has generated widespread reactions from BJP leaders and NDA allies, many of whom highlighted Modi's political longevity and electoral success. Messages of congratulations have continued to pour in on social media, with party leaders using the occasion to underline the Prime Minister's role in shaping national politics over the past decade.

PM Modi's record comes at a time when the NDA government is highlighting its governance achievements and long-term development agenda, with supporters portraying the milestone as another landmark in his political career.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari Serves Jhalmuri To PM Modi At NDA Meeting: Watch