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English NewsNewsIndiaFather Sold Land, Mother Battling Illness: Jharkhand Student Breaks Down At Paper Leak Protest

Father Sold Land, Mother Battling Illness: Jharkhand Student Breaks Down At Paper Leak Protest

The agitation centres on allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment examinations, which lakhs of candidates appear for every year

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 12:06 PM (IST)

What began as a small gathering at Ranchi's Bapu Vatika, inspired by the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, has evolved into a large-scale student movement in Jharkhand, drawing support from political parties, civil society organisations and job aspirants across the state. A student sitting at the protest site said they were not capable of holding the protest, but they are still trying. The students protest during the day and study at night to cover the backlog, the student told a journalist.

One of the students at the protest site said that his father sold his land to let him study, while his mother was battling age-related illness.

The agitation centres on allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) recruitment examinations, which lakhs of candidates appear for every year in hopes of securing government jobs.

The controversy has already led to the arrest of 11 people in connection with the alleged JPSC exam leak. It also culminated in the resignation of JPSC Chairman Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte. However, protesters say these actions are insufficient and are now pressing for comprehensive reforms in the state's recruitment and examination system, which they claim has long been plagued by allegations of corruption and malpractice. The movement is being spearheaded by the JSSC-JPSC Bhrashtachar Mukht Abhiyan.

It has gained momentum in the wake of the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, which recently resulted in the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. While Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has assured that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, students say they remain dissatisfied with the government's response.

Many protesters argue that the latest controversy is only the newest in a series of recruitment scandals that have affected the state since its formation. The epicentre of the movement is Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, a venue with a long history of public protests and civic mobilisation.

The demonstrations initially began at different locations across the city before organisers called for a "Maha Andolan" and a Constitution March on July 29, urging aspirants from all districts to gather in the state capital. The appeal received a strong response, with nearly 5,000 students participating in the march.

Carrying copies of the Constitution and the national flag, protesters marched peacefully through Ranchi, transforming what began as an examination-related protest into a broader campaign demanding transparency, accountability and equal opportunity in public recruitment.

Before You Go

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jharkhand INDIA Jharkhand Paper Leak Protest
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