'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Alleges Rights Abuses And Brutal Crackdown

Demonstrators in PoJK are protesting issues such as governance, rights, and administrative policies. They are also rejecting Pakistan's long-standing narrative of
Explorer
'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests
MEA slammed Pakistan over the PoJK protests, accusing it of rights abuses, police brutality and repression, and urged the international community to hold Islamabad accountable.
- India strongly criticised Pakistan over ongoing PoJK protests.
- MEA cited Pakistan's exploitation, oppression, and brutal crackdown.
- Protests escalated, targeting pro-Pakistan political parties' convoys.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the protestors in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) demonstrating about?
How has Pakistan reportedly responded to the ongoing protests in PoJK?
India alleges Pakistan has responded with a harsh crackdown, including extreme police brutality against women and children. This reportedly involves blocking essential supplies and using lethal force.
How are the protests affecting local political parties in PoJK?
Public resentment against pro-Pakistan political parties has escalated ahead of regional elections. Convoys of Pakistan Peoples Party candidates have been stopped, and one vehicle was set on fire.
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