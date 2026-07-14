'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Alleges Rights Abuses And Brutal Crackdown

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English NewsNewsIndia'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests

'Hold Pakistan Accountable': India Blames Islamabad's 'Illegal Occupation' For Ongoing PoJK Protests

MEA slammed Pakistan over the PoJK protests, accusing it of rights abuses, police brutality and repression, and urged the international community to hold Islamabad accountable.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India strongly criticised Pakistan over ongoing PoJK protests.
  • MEA cited Pakistan's exploitation, oppression, and brutal crackdown.
  • Protests escalated, targeting pro-Pakistan political parties' convoys.

India on Tuesday strongly criticised Pakistan over the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing Islamabad of decades of systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative oppression in the region.

Responding to the developments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the unrest in PoJK was the result of Pakistan's long-standing policies in the territory under its "illegal and forcible occupation."

"The ongoing protests in PoJK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation," the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry alleged that instead of addressing the legitimate concerns of the local population, the Pakistani authorities had resorted to a harsh crackdown.

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'Expect Int Community To Hold Pakistan Accountable'

According to the MEA, Pakistan has responded with "extreme police brutality", including against women and children, while also blocking essential supplies such as food and medicines, imposing internet blackouts and using lethal force against unarmed civilians, leading to fatalities.

The ministry urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for what it described as serious human rights violations.

"We expect the international community to hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds," the MEA said.

PoJK Protest

The statement comes amid continuing protests in PoJK, where demonstrators have been raising concerns over issues including governance, rights and administrative policies.

The ongoing 35-day rebellion against the Pakistani government and military in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has taken a new turn. On Sunday, protestors in PoK openly debunked Pakistan’s long-standing narrative of "Kashmir’s liberation," calling it a ‘Churan’ (hollow sales pitch) that will no longer find buyers in the region.

ALSO READ: 12 Children Die Amid Viral Outbreak In Gujarat; Three Deaths Confirmed Due To Chandipura Virus

 
Speaking at the Eidgah ground in Rawalakot — the epicentre of the rebellion — Sardar Javed Iqbal, a prominent member of the Awami Action Committee, stated: "For 78 years, we were fed with the 'Churan' that they (Pakistan) would liberate Srinagar. That Churan (Narrative) has grown old. Sell this talk to those who want to travel from Rawalakot to Rawalpindi…the people of Kashmir are no longer buying it."
 
With regional elections scheduled for July 27, public resentment against pro-Pakistan political parties has visibly escalated during the campaign trails. On Saturday night, a vehicle belonging to the convoy of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate in Kotli was stopped and set on fire by protesters. On Sunday, a large group of women and senior citizens blocked the convoy of Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, the regional chief of the PPP in PoK, to stage a protest.

Before You Go

Middle East: US Targets Iranian Naval Base With Sea Drone Strike Amid Hormuz Crisis

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the protestors in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) demonstrating about?

Demonstrators in PoJK are protesting issues such as governance, rights, and administrative policies. They are also rejecting Pakistan's long-standing narrative of

How has Pakistan reportedly responded to the ongoing protests in PoJK?

India alleges Pakistan has responded with a harsh crackdown, including extreme police brutality against women and children. This reportedly involves blocking essential supplies and using lethal force.

How are the protests affecting local political parties in PoJK?

Public resentment against pro-Pakistan political parties has escalated ahead of regional elections. Convoys of Pakistan Peoples Party candidates have been stopped, and one vehicle was set on fire.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
INDIA MEA Press Conference India On PoJK
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