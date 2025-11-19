PM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Today — Full Schedule 

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Visit Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Today — Full Schedule 

On November 19, PM Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers and release commemorative items for Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba's centenary.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-state tour on Wednesday, November 19, with scheduled events in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. His visit begins at 10 AM in Puttaparthi, where he will offer prayers at the sacred shrine and Mahasamadhi of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

At 10:30 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Centenary Celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. As part of the commemorative programme, he will release a special coin and a series of postal stamps honouring the spiritual leader’s life, teachings, and influence. He is also expected to address devotees and attendees at the event.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. At 1:30 PM, he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025. During the programme, he will roll out the 21st instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme—amounting to over ₹18,000 crore—set to benefit nearly nine crore farmers across the country. He will also speak at the gathering.

The South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, scheduled from November 19 to 21, is being hosted by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The three-day event aims to promote sustainable, chemical-free, and climate-resilient agricultural practices. Discussions will revolve around strengthening market access for farmer-producer organisations, boosting rural entrepreneurship, and highlighting innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, green packaging, and indigenous technologies. Over 50,000 farmers, scientists, natural farming experts, and stakeholders from across South India are expected to take part in the summit.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
