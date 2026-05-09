PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects, Address BJP Rally In Hyderabad On May 10

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crores and address a rally here on May 10.

This marks his first public rally in Telangana following his 2024 re-election and historic BJP victories in the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections this month.

The BJP sees Telangana as a potential state where it can come to power on its own and the party's state unit is confident of gaining momentum following PM Modi's visit, its chief spokesperson N V Subhash told PTI on Saturday.

According to his tentative schedule, Modi will land here from Bengaluru and attend an event where he will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli here.

The projects include laying foundation stone for four-laning of Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area and inauguration of various sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of railways, Greenfied POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad and PM MITRA Park at Warangal.

Later, he will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds here.

Telangana BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the rally and about two lakh people are expected to attend the event.

The party has undertaken a 'wall writing' campaign in the state ahead of the rally.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state BJP president N Ramchander Rao participated in the campaign, inviting people to the public meeting.

Sanjay Kumar, who attended a bike rally here on Friday night, said the Centre is providing substantial funds for the state's development.

Telangana would achieve rapid development if a 'double engine sarkar' is in place, he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)