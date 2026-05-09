PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects, Address BJP Rally In Hyderabad On May 10

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 9,400 Cr, Address BJP Rally In Hyderabad On May 10

PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 9,400 Cr, Address BJP Rally In Hyderabad On May 10

PM Modi will visit Hyderabad tomorrow to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore before addressing a major public rally, his first in Telangana since returning to power in 2024.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crores and address a rally here on May 10.

This marks his first public rally in Telangana following his 2024 re-election and historic BJP victories in the West Bengal and Assam assembly elections this month.

The BJP sees Telangana as a potential state where it can come to power on its own and the party's state unit is confident of gaining momentum following PM Modi's visit, its chief spokesperson N V Subhash told PTI on Saturday.

According to his tentative schedule, Modi will land here from Bengaluru and attend an event where he will virtually inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 9,400 crore at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) at Gachibowli here.

The projects include laying foundation stone for four-laning of Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor and Zaheerabad Industrial Area and inauguration of various sections of Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project of railways, Greenfied POL (Petroleum, Oil, Lubricants) Terminal in Hyderabad and PM MITRA Park at Warangal.

Later, he will address a public meeting at Parade Grounds here.

Telangana BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the rally and about two lakh people are expected to attend the event.

The party has undertaken a 'wall writing' campaign in the state ahead of the rally.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar and state BJP president N Ramchander Rao participated in the campaign, inviting people to the public meeting.

Sanjay Kumar, who attended a bike rally here on Friday night, said the Centre is providing substantial funds for the state's development.

Telangana would achieve rapid development if a 'double engine sarkar' is in place, he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING DEFENCE: NS Raja Subramani Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff of India

Published at : 09 May 2026 12:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana PM Modi BJP Hyderabad
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 9,400 Cr, Address BJP Rally In Hyderabad On May 10
PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects, Address BJP Rally In Hyderabad On May 10
India
Supreme Court Petition Urges TN Governor To Call Vijay’s TVK To Form Govt
Supreme Court Petition Urges TN Governor To Call Vijay’s TVK To Form Govt
India
Sheikh Hasina Congratulates BJP On West Bengal Big Win, Extends Wishes For Prosperity
Sheikh Hasina Congratulates BJP On West Bengal Big Win, Extends Wishes For Prosperity
India
Three Youths Drown In Jhelum In J-K's Bandipora While Washing Tents; CM Expresses Grief
Three Youths Drown In Jhelum In J-K's Bandipora While Washing Tents; CM Expresses Grief
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING DEFENCE: NS Raja Subramani Appointed as New Chief of Defence Staff of India
DEFENCE NEWS: Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Take Over as New Navy Chief
POLITICAL UPDATE: CPI(M)-CPI Back Vijay, VCK Decision Now Key to Tamil Nadu Power Battle
SOUTH POLITICAL ALERT: Fresh Twist in Tamil Nadu as TVK Claims AMMK Support for Vijay Govt
BREAKING NEWS: Suvendu Adhikari Set to Take Oath as West Bengal’s First BJP Chief Minister
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget