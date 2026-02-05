Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks In Rajya Sabha, Opposition Stages Walkout Mid-Speech

PM Modi Speaks In Rajya Sabha, Opposition Stages Walkout Mid-Speech

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 05:20 PM (IST)

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha witnessed fresh turmoil on Thursday after Opposition members staged a walkout during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, escalating tensions in Parliament amid ongoing disruptions during the Budget Session.

Prime Minister Modi was delivering his remarks in the Upper House after his scheduled reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday could not take place due to repeated adjournments.

‘India Must Move Forward,’ Says PM

During his address, the Prime Minister said India is currently at a juncture where it must continue to march forward rather than look backward. His remarks drew sharp reactions from Opposition members, prompting several of them to walk out of the House mid-speech.

PM Modi also asserted that there is no dictatorial ruler in India. Some of his opening comments triggered strong criticism from Opposition benches, adding to the already charged atmosphere in Parliament.

Opposition Strategy Meeting Before Session

Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs met at the office of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, at 10 am. The meeting took place against the backdrop of continued protests in the Lok Sabha, where sloganeering and repeated entries into the Well of the House have led to multiple adjournments.

Budget Business On The Agenda

As per the List of Business, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up discussions on the Union Budget 2026–27. In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings began with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom.

Budget Session Schedule

The Budget Session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and is set to conclude on April 2. Both Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
