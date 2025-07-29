Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Putting Acid On Pahalgam Wounds': PM Modi Slams Congress Over 'Tamasha' Remark On Operation Sindoor

‘Putting Acid On Pahalgam Wounds’: PM Modi Slams Congress Over ‘Tamasha’ Remark On Operation Sindoor

PM Modi fiercely criticised Congress in Lok Sabha for denigrating "Operation Sindoor" and echoing Pakistani propaganda. He accused them of demoralising the armed forces.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 11:59 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress in the Lok Sabha over its criticism of Operation Sindoor, calling the Opposition’s tone demoralising and accusing it of echoing Pakistan’s propaganda.

“She was made to say that Operation Sindoor was a ‘tamasha’. This is like putting acid (on the wounds) of the 26 people killed by terrorists,” Modi said, referring to a now-expunged remark made by Congress MP Praniti Shinde during the House discussion on Monday.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde had said on Monday, during the Lok Sabha debate, “Operation Sindoor was nothing but a ‘tamasha’ of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved in this Operation. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible and whose mistake is this, should be answered by the government…”

The word ‘tamasha’ was later expunged from the official record.

PM Modi further remarked that the Congress was acting as a mouthpiece for anti-India narratives.

“On one hand, India is moving ahead at a fast pace towards self-reliance, but Congress is becoming dependent on Pakistan for issues. Unfortunately, Congress is importing issues from Pakistan.”

“Congress and its allies have unfortunately become spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda,” he added, accusing the party of undermining the morale of Indian armed forces.

Modi also pointed to previous scepticism shown by Congress after the surgical strikes.

“Indian armed forces conducted surgical strikes, Congress sought proof from armed forces. It has been an old habit with Congress to have a negative approach to the armed forces. Congress is yet to embrace the Kargil win.”

‘Opposition Sought Political Gain from Terror’: PM Modi

The Prime Minister did not mince words when addressing the political fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack and the military’s subsequent response.

“When we launched Operation Sindoor, some people refused to believe that we had actually struck the terrorists. But when the operation was concluded, those very same people started questioning why it was stopped. ‘Wah re bayan bahaduron!’ you always find some excuse to oppose and protest. It’s not just me; the entire nation is laughing at you.”

He said the Opposition attempted to use the tragedy for political mileage.

“Terrorists and their masters are shedding tears in Pakistan; and watching them do so, some are crying here as well.”

Highlighting the achievements of India’s defence preparedness, PM Modi said:

“Today, when there is no shortage of evidence and everything is clearly visible before our eyes, this is the state of affairs. One wonders, if there had been no evidence, what would these people (Opposition leaders) have done?”

He went on to hail the performance of India’s air defence systems:

“There are moments that bring pride to the nation, times that reflect our strength, and it’s equally important to acknowledge those. Our air defence system is being talked about around the world. It shattered Pakistan’s missiles and drones like they were mere straws.”

On the continuing threat from across the border, he added: “Operation Sindoor is going on. If Pakistan dares to act, it will be given a fitting reply.”

PM Modi took strong exception to her remarks and claimed the Congress deliberately made junior leaders voice such controversial comments:

“Those who have some stature in Congress lack courage, and hence, they use newer leaders to speak absurd things.” 

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 07:29 PM (IST)
