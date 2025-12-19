Bangladesh witnessed a wave of mass protests and violent unrest following the death of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, as anger spilled onto the streets of Dhaka and rapidly spread to other major cities. Thousands of demonstrators converged at Shahbag in the capital, accusing authorities of failing to ensure Hadi’s safety and demanding accountability for his killing. The protests were marked by fiery rhetoric, with slogans and placards sharply critical of India and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

What began as mourning and outrage soon escalated into coordinated attacks on media houses, political offices, and symbolic landmarks, forcing emergency services and security agencies into action across the country.

Media Houses Attacked As Protests Turn Violent

One of the most alarming flashpoints emerged in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar area, where protesters vandalized the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. According to witnesses, mobs stormed both buildings, smashing property and setting The Daily Star’s office on fire. Several employees were reportedly trapped inside as flames spread through the premises.

Firefighters later confirmed that at least 25 journalists were rescued from The Daily Star following a tense four-hour operation. Live videos circulating online showed protesters wielding sticks and setting fires outside Prothom Alo’s office, intensifying fears about press freedom and the safety of media professionals amid the unrest.

Indian Mission, Political Offices Targeted Nationwide

Violence was not limited to the capital. In Chittagong, crowds hurled stones at the Indian Assistant High Commission and nearby residential properties. Social media footage showed smoke rising from the diplomatic compound, while police acknowledged multiple arson incidents and deployed additional forces to secure the area.

In Rajshahi, protesters torched an Awami League office, further underlining the political dimension of the unrest. The former residence of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi 32 was also vandalized, drawing sharp reactions from across the political spectrum. The widespread attacks underscored how quickly the protests had spiraled beyond isolated demonstrations into a broader breakdown of public order.

National Mourning Announced Amid Rising Tensions

As tensions continued to mount, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced Saturday, December 20, 2025, as a national day of mourning in honor of Hadi. Hadi had served as the spokesperson for the student-led platform Inqilab Mancha and was regarded as a prominent voice in youth-led political mobilization. Authorities appealed for calm, even as security remained on high alert in several regions.

The Shooting Of Sharif Osman Hadi

Investigators stated that Hadi was shot on December 12 while campaigning in Dhaka. A gunman on a motorcycle opened fire as he traveled in a battery-powered rickshaw. He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors performed emergency brain surgery. The bullet entered above his left ear and exited through the right side of his head, causing severe damage to the brain stem.

After being shifted to Evercare Hospital, Hadi was airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced medical care. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, triggering the nationwide upheaval now gripping Bangladesh.

