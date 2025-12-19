Violent demonstrations swept across Bangladesh following the death of anti-India activist Sharif Osman Hadi, triggering attacks on diplomatic premises, media houses, and politically significant sites. What began as protests over Hadi’s killing quickly escalated into widespread unrest, forcing authorities to deploy heavy security across multiple cities.

Indian Diplomatic Office Targeted In Chittagong

Tensions peaked in the port city of Chittagong, where protesters hurled stones at the Assistant High Commission of India and nearby official residences. Visuals shared widely on social media showed crowds gathering near the diplomatic compound as smoke billowed from surrounding areas. Law enforcement agencies confirmed incidents of arson in the vicinity, prompting reinforcements to be rushed in to prevent further damage and ensure the safety of diplomatic staff.

Officials said the demonstrations were sparked by confirmation of Hadi’s death in a Singapore hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment after being shot in Dhaka last week. As news spread, anger spilled onto the streets, with protesters venting fury at symbols of state authority and institutions they associate with political power.

Media Houses, Cultural Landmarks Set Ablaze

The violence took a darker turn overnight in the capital, Dhaka, where mobs vandalized and torched the offices of prominent newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star. Fire service officials confirmed at least three arson incidents, noting that journalists and staff were trapped inside burning buildings before firefighters managed to rescue them. Witnesses said hundreds of demonstrators surrounded Prothom Alo late at night before setting fire to The Daily Star located nearby.

Historic and cultural sites were not spared. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s former residence at Dhanmondi 32 and the Chhayanaut Sanskriti Bhaban were attacked, raising concerns about the targeting of Bangladesh’s heritage and cultural institutions. No official casualty figures have been released so far, but the attacks have intensified fears over press freedom and public safety.

Unrest Spreads Beyond Dhaka

Protests rapidly expanded beyond the capital. In Rajshahi, demonstrators torched an Awami League office, while properties linked to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina were vandalized in several areas. Hasina fled to India after being removed from power during last year’s uprising. Elsewhere, protesters blocked a major highway connecting Dhaka to Mymensingh, disrupting traffic for hours. In Chittagong, the residence of a former minister was also attacked as tensions continued to simmer.

Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi?

The 32-year-old, Sharif Osman Hadi, was a senior leader of the student-led platform Inqilab Mancha and a key face of the 2024 protest movement. Known for his outspoken criticism of both the previous government and entrenched political elites, he emerged as a symbol of youth-driven dissent in Bangladesh.

Hadi was shot by masked assailants on December 12 while leaving a mosque in central Dhaka. He was airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical care but died of his injuries on Thursday, setting off the wave of unrest now gripping the country.