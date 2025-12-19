Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Despite tighter visa rules, no-fly lists and repeated warnings from foreign governments, thousands of Pakistani nationals continue to travel abroad with the sole aim of begging, triggering large-scale deportations and renewed scrutiny of Pakistan’s outbound travel controls.

Saudi Arabia Deports 56,000 Pakistani Beggars

Saudi Arabia has deported around 56,000 Pakistani citizens for involvement in organised begging, according to figures shared with Pakistan’s parliament. The kingdom, home to Islam’s two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina, has repeatedly raised concerns over the misuse of Umrah and tourist visas by individuals who then beg in public spaces.

Last year, Saudi authorities formally urged Pakistan to stop its citizens from exploiting pilgrimage visas to access holy sites for begging, a practice officials say has become widespread and damaging.

Pakistan Blocks Over 66,000 Travellers in 2025

In response to mounting complaints from Gulf countries, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified checks at airports. In 2025 alone, officials offloaded 66,154 passengers suspected of planning to travel abroad for begging.

These actions followed Islamabad’s decision to place thousands of citizens on the Exit Control List (ECL), effectively barring them from leaving the country. The figures were disclosed by a parliamentary panel in the National Assembly, highlighting the scale of the problem and the pressure Pakistan faces internationally.

UAE Tightens Visa Rules for Pakistanis

The issue has also had immediate diplomatic and travel consequences. Last month, the United Arab Emirates sharply restricted visa issuance for most Pakistani citizens, citing concerns over individuals entering the country and becoming involved in criminal activity and begging.

Pakistani beggars have reportedly been found not only in Saudi Arabia but also in the UAE, Kuwait, Azerbaijan and Bahrain, further amplifying regional concerns. Officials Warn of Damage to Pakistan’s Global Image

FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar described the situation as deeply troubling. Speaking to a parliamentary panel and quoted by The News International, Mukhtar said, “56,000 Pakistanis involved in organised begging were recently deported from Saudi Arabia.”

He warned that illegal migration networks and begging rings have seriously tarnished Pakistan’s international reputation, with West Asian cities witnessing a visible rise in Pakistani beggars who entered on misused visas.

Public Shame and Growing Frustration

The issue has sparked anger and embarrassment among ordinary Pakistanis as well. One social media user wrote on X after returning from Umrah: “I just came back from Umrah, and I assure you that I'm ashamed of being a Pakistani. They are begging inside the Bin Dawood store, they are begging during Umrah, and they are begging on the streets.”