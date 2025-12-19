Bangladesh Protests Escalate: Who Is Zyma Islam? Journalist Trapped Inside Burning Media Office

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bangladesh once again finds itself gripped by turmoil, as violent protests following the death of a prominent student leader spill onto the streets of Dhaka and into the country’s newsrooms. Amid the chaos, a chilling social media post by a journalist trapped inside a burning office has become a haunting symbol of the unrest, drawing international attention to the dangers faced by the media during times of political upheaval.

Protests Erupt After Student Leader’s Death

VIDEO | Dhaka, Bangladesh: Protesters vandalised the office of the country's largest newspaper, Daily Prothom Alo, amid widespread outrage over the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson for the political platform Inquilab Mancha.



The unrest erupted after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in the July Uprising that ultimately led to the removal of Sheikh Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024. Hadi was shot in the head by masked assailants last week and was airlifted to Singapore for advanced medical care. He died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment.

Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, confirmed Hadi’s death in a televised address, triggering immediate outrage. Soon after, hundreds of students and citizens converged at Dhaka’s Shahbagh intersection, close to Dhaka University, chanting slogans invoking Hadi’s name and demanding swift justice.

The demonstrations rapidly intensified, targeting political offices, cultural institutions, and even Indian diplomatic missions, reflecting rising anti-India sentiment and renewed calls for the return of Sheikh Hasina.

Media Houses Attacked Amid Escalating Violence

As protests spread, major media organisations found themselves under attack. Social media videos showed mobs vandalising the offices of Prothom Alo, Bangladesh’s largest daily, along with The Daily Star at Karwan Bazar, near Shahbagh. Reports indicated that several floors of the buildings were damaged while journalists and staff were trapped inside.

"Several hundred demonstrators reached the Prothom Alo office around 11pm and later surrounded the building,” PTI quoted a witness as saying. He added the protesters then set the The Daily Star office on fire.

Both newspapers are known for their passive support of Yunus and the interim administration, making them unexpected targets in the unrest.

Zyma Islam’s Disturbing Message From Inside

Amid the smoke and chaos, it was a Facebook post by The Daily Star journalist Zyma Islam that captured widespread attention.

“I can’t breathe anymore. There’s too much smoke. I’m inside. You are killing me,” she wrote, as flames reportedly engulfed parts of the building with staff still trapped inside.

According to reports, around 25 employees were later rescued from the media offices. A comment on Zyma’s post claimed that she had been rescued and was safe, though THE WEEK stated it could not independently verify the information.

Who Is Zyma Islam?

Zyma Islam is a senior reporter with The Daily Star, Bangladesh’s leading English-language newspaper. Her work primarily focuses on human rights, governance, and state-backed corruption.

According to bjim.org, she is a graduate of the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and an alumna of the Asian University for Women. During the 2024 student-led July Uprising, Zyma played a significant role in documenting instances of police violence. She has also been a vocal critic of censorship and restrictions on press freedom in Bangladesh.

Her reporting during periods of unrest has earned her recognition and, increasingly, placed her in harm’s way.

A Stark Reminder Of Press Vulnerability

The attack on media houses and the terrifying experience shared by Zyma Islam underscore the growing risks journalists face amid Bangladesh’s ongoing political instability. As protests continue and demands for justice intensify, questions loom large: how safe is the press in times of upheaval, and who protects those documenting the nation’s darkest moments?

For now, Zyma’s words echo as a grim reminder of the human cost behind headlines—and the price journalists sometimes pay for telling the truth.