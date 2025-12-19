IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory As Dense Fog Disrupts 155 Flights At Delhi Airport

Delhi woke up to another challenging winter morning as dense fog tightened its grip on the capital, disrupting air travel and slowing daily life. With visibility plunging sharply, operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport were pushed into CAT III conditions, a low-visibility protocol that often results in delays and cancellations.

Flight Operations Hit As Airport Issues Frequent Alerts

Airport authorities have been issuing near-hourly advisories on X, urging passengers to stay in touch with their airlines before heading out. The message is clear: flight schedules remain fluid, and last-minute changes are likely as weather conditions evolve.

Several carriers, including IndiGo and Air India, echoed the warning, cautioning travelers that poor visibility could affect departures and arrivals throughout the day.

IndiGo Issues Travel Advisory

Travel Advisory#Delhi and several parts of northern/eastern India are currently experiencing reduced visibility due to fog, impacting flight schedules.



IndiGo, in a detailed travel advisory, said Delhi and large parts of northern and eastern India are currently battling reduced visibility due to fog, directly impacting flight schedules. The airline advised customers to check their flight status in advance and factor in additional travel time, as fog has also slowed road traffic.

The carrier assured passengers that those affected would receive timely updates and offered options to reschedule or claim refunds if flights are disrupted. IndiGo added that its teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to restore normal operations as soon as visibility improves.

Visibility Drops Below 100 Metres Across Delhi-NCR

The fog has significantly curtailed visibility across the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida and Ghaziabad, with levels dropping below 100 metres in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of dense fog conditions, particularly during the morning hours.

Air Quality Slips Back Toward Severe Levels

Compounding the discomfort, air quality in the capital deteriorated again, with the AQI touching 380, just shy of the severe category. This marked a slight improvement from earlier in the day, when readings stood at 387 and 14 out of 39 monitoring stations reported AQI levels above 400.

Coldest December Day Recorded, But No Cold Wave Yet

Despite the fog and pollution, Delhi is still waiting for a full-fledged cold wave this season. On Thursday, the city recorded its coldest December day so far, with the maximum temperature settling at 20.1°C, around two degrees below normal. The minimum temperature stood at 9°C, marginally above the seasonal average, according to the Met Department.

Interestingly, the biting cold typically associated with late December has yet to arrive, leaving this winter feeling milder than usual—at least for now.

Fog Spreads Across North India, Speed Curbs In Uttar Pradesh

Foggy conditions are not limited to the capital. Several north Indian cities are experiencing similar weather, prompting authorities in Uttar Pradesh to issue alerts for the next two days. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict measures to prevent road accidents, leading to speed restrictions across the state. Vehicles exceeding prescribed limits will face penalties.

More Fog Ahead, IMD Warns

According to the IMD, Delhi may get a brief respite from fog tomorrow, but the relief will be short-lived. Dense fog is expected to return on Sunday (December 21) and Monday (December 22). While minimum temperatures across northwest India are likely to remain steady over the next 24 hours, the Met Department has forecast a gradual rise of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the following three days, with no significant change thereafter.