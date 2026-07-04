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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Says India Will Continue Expanding Refining Capacity: Report

PM Modi Says India Will Continue Expanding Refining Capacity: Report

The facility increases India's refining capacity at a time when refinery closures and slower investment have become common across several Western countries.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi inaugurated new refinery for energy security.
  • Rajasthan's $8.3 billion refinery boosts India's processing capacity.
  • Expansion reflects India's strategy amid rising global fuel demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India will continue building new crude oil refineries to strengthen the country's energy security, even as several Western nations scale back refining capacity.

Speaking after inaugurating India's first new refinery in a decade, Modi noted that no new refinery has been built in the United States over the past five decades, while refining capacity in Europe has continued to decline, Bloomberg reported.

"No new refinery has come up in the US in the last five decades and capacity in Europe has also been constantly declining," Modi said, adding that India would continue expanding its refining capacity.

Rajasthan Refinery Adds Major Capacity

The newly inaugurated 180,000-barrels-per-day greenfield refinery in Rajasthan's Thar desert has an annual petrochemical production capacity of 2.4 million tonnes and was built at a cost of $8.3 billion.

According to BloombergNEF analysts, it is likely to be the only new refinery commissioned globally this year.

The facility increases India's refining capacity at a time when refinery closures and slower investment have become common across several Western countries.

India Bets On Long-Term Fuel Demand

The expansion reflects India's strategy of investing in oil-processing infrastructure on the expectation that strong domestic fuel demand, slower-than-expected electric vehicle adoption and exports of refined petroleum products will continue to support the sector.

BloombergNEF analyst Claudio Lubis said, "The Barmer refinery adds a highly complex refining capacity in one of the world's long-term oil demand growth drivers."

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He added that India is expected to lead global refinery capacity additions between 2026 and 2030, increasing capacity by more than one million barrels a day, accounting for nearly one-fourth of global additions by the end of the decade.

Strategic Importance After Iran Conflict

The refinery assumes added significance following the Iran conflict, which raised concerns over potential disruptions to crude oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

While the new facility does not reduce India's dependence on imported crude oil, it expands the country's ability to process a wider range of crude grades, strengthen domestic fuel supplies and support refined product exports.

Referring to recent global supply disruptions, Modi said, "It is because of investments in projects like this that India has been able to navigate the biggest oil supply shock in history."

He added that while several countries rationed fuel supplies and increased prices following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India's investments over the past decade helped ensure adequate fuel availability.

Joint Venture Between HPCL And Rajasthan Government

The Rajasthan refinery is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government.

The refinery will primarily produce diesel, petrol and petrochemicals while processing around 150,000 barrels of imported crude oil per day.

Commercial operations at the facility began on June 22.

India's Refining Capacity Set To Rise Further

The new project increases India's installed refining capacity by around 3.5 per cent, taking it to 5.4 million barrels per day.

India, currently the world's fourth-largest refiner, is expected to expand refining capacity to 6.2 million barrels per day by the end of the decade as companies replace older units with larger and more efficient facilities.

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Before You Go

BREAKING: Tehran reports show large crowds and chants during funeral coverage of Khamenei eventLIVE

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's approach to building new crude oil refineries?

India plans to continue building new crude oil refineries to strengthen its energy security. This contrasts with Western nations, where refining capacity has been declining.

What are the key features of India's newly inaugurated refinery in Rajasthan?

The 180,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Rajasthan cost $8.3 billion and produces 2.4 million tonnes of petrochemicals annually. Commercial operations started on June 22.

Why is India expanding its refining capacity despite global trends?

India expects strong domestic fuel demand and continued exports of refined products. This strategy also strengthens domestic fuel supplies and allows processing a wider range of crude grades.

How does this new refinery impact India's overall refining capacity?

This new refinery boosts India's refining capacity by about 3.5%, reaching 5.4 million barrels per day. India aims to expand capacity to 6.2 million barrels per day by the decade's end.

What is the strategic importance of India's refinery investments?

India's refinery investments strengthen domestic fuel supplies and allow processing diverse crude grades. They have helped navigate global oil supply shocks, ensuring adequate fuel availability.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 09:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Government Rajasthan PM Modi Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd #Rajasthan Oil Refineries India To Increase Refining Capacity
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