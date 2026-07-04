Explorer
Big Setback For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As Court Rejects Bail Pleas
In a major setback for Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the Karkardooma Court has rejected their bail applications.
This was the second time both accused had approached the court seeking bail.
Supreme Court Had Earlier Rejected Bail
Their earlier bail petitions were dismissed by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026.
Accused Cited Delay In Trial
In their fresh bail applications, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam argued that no significant progress had been made in the case even six months after the Supreme Court's decision.
They also pointed out that both have been in jail for the past six years.
Before You Go
BREAKING: Tehran reports show large crowds and chants during funeral coverage of Khamenei eventLIVE
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
J&K School Book Sparks Outrage Over Portraying Separatists As 'Great Personalities'; BJP Hits Out
India
Big Setback For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As Court Rejects Bail Pleas
India
SP Chief's Birthday Celebrated At Kanpur Govt School; Principal Suspended, Political Row Erupts
India
Mumbai Rains Disrupt Flights: IndiGo, Air India Issue Travel Advisories
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion