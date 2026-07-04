Big Setback For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam As Court Rejects Bail Pleas

In a major setback for Delhi riots conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the Karkardooma Court has rejected their bail applications.

This was the second time both accused had approached the court seeking bail.

Supreme Court Had Earlier Rejected Bail

Their earlier bail petitions were dismissed by the Supreme Court on January 5, 2026.

Accused Cited Delay In Trial

In their fresh bail applications, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam argued that no significant progress had been made in the case even six months after the Supreme Court's decision.

They also pointed out that both have been in jail for the past six years.