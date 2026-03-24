Indian Railways Updates Ticket Cancellation Rules, New Slabs Introduced

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Indian Railways has revised its ticket cancellation rules, introducing a new penalty structure based on how close to departure a ticket is cancelled. The updated policy increases deductions for late cancellations and limits refunds in certain cases, while retaining maximum refund for passengers who cancel well in advance. The changes are aimed at reducing last-minute cancellations, improving seat utilisation and making more tickets available to waiting passengers. Under the revised system, deductions will depend on the time remaining before departure, with different slabs defined for cancellation at various stages.

New Cancellation Rules

More than 72 hours before departure: Maximum refund allowed after deduction of a flat cancellation charge per passenger.

Maximum refund allowed after deduction of a flat cancellation charge per passenger. Between 72 hours and 24 hours: 25% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum cancellation charge.

25% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum cancellation charge. Between 24 hours and 8 hours : 50% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum cancellation charge.

: 50% of the fare will be deducted, subject to the minimum cancellation charge. Less than 8 hours before departure: No refund will be permitted.

No refund will be permitted. At or after departure time: No refund will be given.

Railway officials said the revised slabs are meant to discourage last-minute cancellations, which often leave seats vacant despite long waiting lists.

Reason For Rule Change

According to officials, the earlier system allowed cancellations close to departure with relatively lower deductions, which sometimes resulted in vacant seats despite high demand. The revised rules are designed to ensure that cancelled tickets return to the reservation system in time to be allotted to other passengers.

The railways said the updated policy will help improve efficiency in the booking process and reduce misuse of reservations through speculative or multiple bookings. Authorities added that the revised timelines are expected to support better seat management and smoother operation of the reservation system.

The new cancellation rules will apply to confirmed tickets booked through the regular reservation system and are part of ongoing efforts to streamline ticketing procedures and improve overall operational efficiency.