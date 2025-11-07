Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Releases Stamp, Coin On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram'

PM Modi Releases Stamp, Coin On 150 Years Of 'Vande Mataram'

PM Modi inaugurated year-long celebrations marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, releasing a stamp, coin and portal to honour Bankimchandra Chatterji’s iconic national song inspiring unity and pride.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'

The celebrations witnessed mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.

PM Modi also participated in the mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present on the occasion.

This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7 2025, to November 7 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. National song "Vande Mataram", by Bankimchandra Chatterji was written during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami which was on November 7 in 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation.

On October 1, the Union Cabinet approved country-wide celebrations for the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' to foster an impactful movement that connects citizens, especially our youth and students, with the song's original, revolutionary spirit. The celebrations will honour this timeless message and ensure its legacy is fully celebrated and embedded in the hearts of future generations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has outlined an extensive plan for nationwide celebrations marking two major cultural milestones: the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vande Mataram PM Modi National Song Bankimchandra Chatterji 150th Anniversary Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
SC Orders Removal Of Stray Dogs From Bus Stands, Schools, Railway Stations
India
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi Inaugurates Year-Long Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
'Sirf Shabd Nahi, Sankalp': PM Modi On Commemoration Of 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Cities
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC; Advisory Issued
Over 100 Flights Delayed At Delhi's IGI Airport After Technical Glitch In ATC System
World
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Trump Hints At Possible India Visit Next Year, Says Trade Talks With PM Modi 'Going Good'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News : ED Raids Vijendra Hooda's Residence in Meerut Over Bike Vote Scam and Fake Degree Case
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch at Delhi Airport Disrupts Flight Operations for 30 Minutes
Rajasthan News: Massive Blaze Erupts at Government Fertilizer and Seed Warehouse in Pali
Campus Politics: United Left Sweeps JNU Polls, AISA’s Aditi Mishra Elected President with All Four Seats Secured
Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget