Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Pushes Mission-Mode Reforms For Sustained Economic Growth

PM Modi Pushes Mission-Mode Reforms For Sustained Economic Growth

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:43 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for mission-mode reforms across diverse sectors to sustain long-term growth to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Interacting with a group of eminent economists and experts at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget for 2026-27, Modi also made a case for building world- class capabilities and attaining global integration.

The theme of the interaction was ‘Aatmanirbharta and Structural Transformation: Agenda for Viksit Bharat’.

He stressed that India’s policy making and budgeting must remain anchored with the vision for 2047.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need to ensure that the nation remains a vital hub for the global workforce and international markets.

Speaking about Viksit Bharat as a national aspiration, he noted that the vision of a developed India by 2047 has transcended government policy to become a genuine mass aspiration.

During the interaction, the economists shared strategic insights on enhancing productivity and competitiveness across the manufacturing and services sectors.

The participants also noted that the unprecedented flurry of cross sectoral reforms in 2025, and their further consolidation in the coming year, will ensure that India continues to chart its path as one of the fastest growing global economies by strengthening its foundations and unlocking newer opportunities.

The discussion focused on accelerating structural transformation through increased household savings, robust infrastructure development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology.

The group explored the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an enabler of cross-sectoral productivity and also discussed the continued scaling of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Principal Secretaries to Prime Minister P K Mishra and Shaktikanta Das, Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran, Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, and other members of the Aayog were present in the meeting.

Besides, several renowned economists and experts were part of the discussion, including former CEA Shankar Acharya, Ashok K Bhattacharya, N R Bhanumurthy, former RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal, Dharmakirti Joshi, Umakant Dash, Pinaki Chakraborty, Indranil Sen Gupta, Samiran Chakraborty, Abhiman Das, Rahul Bajoria, Monika Halan and Siddhartha Sanyal. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi NITI Aayog Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission Mode Reforms Sustained Growth
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
World
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
India
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget