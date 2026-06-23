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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Meets President Murmu Amid Growing Buzz Over Cabinet Reshuffle

PM Modi Meets President Murmu Amid Growing Buzz Over Cabinet Reshuffle

PM Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu, fuelling Cabinet reshuffle buzz. The speculation intensified after Kurian's resignation and BJP's decision not to renominate some ministers to the RS.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 10:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi met President Murmu, sparking cabinet reshuffle talks.
  • Minister George Kurian resigned, amplifying reshuffle expectations.
  • Ravneet Singh's term also ended, adding to rejig speculation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fuelling speculation of an impending reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

The President's Office shared photographs of the meeting on X, stating: "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

The meeting came shortly after the Padma Awards civil investiture ceremony and assumes significance amid growing buzz in political circles about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

George Kurian Resigned

The speculation gained further momentum earlier in the day after veteran BJP leader George Kurian from Kerala resigned from the Union Council of Ministers following the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure. Kurian, 65, served as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

A communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that President Murmu had accepted his resignation. The BJP had opted not to renominate Kurian, whose Rajya Sabha term concluded on June 21, in the recent Upper House elections.

Ravneet Singh's Parliamentary Term To End

Another minister whose parliamentary term ended on June 21 is Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries. Singh, who represented Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha since August 2024, was also not renominated by the BJP.

Recent organisational appointments within the BJP have further intensified talk of a Cabinet rejig. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra was appointed Delhi BJP president in May, while Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was named chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit in December last year.

The developments have added to expectations that the government could undertake changes in both ministerial responsibilities and party organisation in the coming weeks.

Before You Go

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet President Droupadi Murmu?

Prime Minister Modi met President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fueling speculation about an impending reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

Which minister recently resigned from the Union Council of Ministers?

Veteran BJP leader George Kurian resigned from the Union Council of Ministers after his Rajya Sabha tenure ended. The President accepted his resignation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 10:04 PM (IST)
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PM Modi BJP Government PM Modi Meets Murmu Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz
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