PM Modi Meets President Murmu Amid Growing Buzz Over Cabinet Reshuffle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met President Murmu, sparking cabinet reshuffle talks.

Minister George Kurian resigned, amplifying reshuffle expectations.

Ravneet Singh's term also ended, adding to rejig speculation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fuelling speculation of an impending reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers.

The President's Office shared photographs of the meeting on X, stating: "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

The meeting came shortly after the Padma Awards civil investiture ceremony and assumes significance amid growing buzz in political circles about a possible Cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/shLEkfO3jw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 23, 2026

George Kurian Resigned

The speculation gained further momentum earlier in the day after veteran BJP leader George Kurian from Kerala resigned from the Union Council of Ministers following the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure. Kurian, 65, served as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

A communiqué from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed that President Murmu had accepted his resignation. The BJP had opted not to renominate Kurian, whose Rajya Sabha term concluded on June 21, in the recent Upper House elections.

Ravneet Singh's Parliamentary Term To End

Another minister whose parliamentary term ended on June 21 is Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways and Minister of State for Food Processing Industries. Singh, who represented Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha since August 2024, was also not renominated by the BJP.

Recent organisational appointments within the BJP have further intensified talk of a Cabinet rejig. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra was appointed Delhi BJP president in May, while Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was named chief of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit in December last year.

The developments have added to expectations that the government could undertake changes in both ministerial responsibilities and party organisation in the coming weeks.