PM Modi Meets Ex-Bhutan King, Appreciates His Efforts For Building Bilateral Ties

He played a decisive role in establishing democratic systems in Bhutan and establishing peace in border areas, Modi said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Bhutan’s former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck and said he appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing ties between the two South Asian neighbours.

“Had a wonderful meeting with His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. Appreciated his extensive efforts over the years towards further cementing India-Bhutan ties,” Modi said in a social media post.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity.

“Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy,” Modi added.

Modi also thanked “His Majesty for his wise counsel and guidance in further enhancing the special India-Bhutan friendship”, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The prime minister conveyed best wishes of the government and people of India for the former king’s continued good health, well-being and a long life, the ministry added.

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan country, on Tuesday addressed an event at Changlimethang Stadium to mark the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan's fourth ‘Druk Gyalpo’ Jigme Singye Wangchuck.

Modi said India and Bhutan have shared a deep spiritual and cultural bond for centuries and it was his commitment to participate in this "important occasion".

The prime minister highlighted the fourth king's transformative tenure that saw the emergence of Bhutan as a "modern nation-state" and as a constitutional democratic monarchy.

Under the fourth king's leadership, Bhutan introduced the unique concept of gross national happiness, blending economic growth with sustainability, Modi said.

The fourth king of Bhutan is a confluence of wisdom, simplicity, courage, and selfless service to the nation, Modi said.

He played a decisive role in establishing democratic systems in Bhutan and establishing peace in border areas, Modi said.

The prime minister also inaugurated the Punatsanchchhu-II project along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck following their wide-ranging talks.

Modi said the progress and prosperity of the two countries is closely linked and that there will be a greater focus on boosting connectivity. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Nov 2025 11:34 AM (IST)
PM Narendra Modi PM Modi In Bhutan PM Narendra Modi
