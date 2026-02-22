Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom











Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the 131st episode of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, to touch upon a wide spectrum of issues, from artificial intelligence and exam preparation to digital fraud, Maha Kumbh and inspiring citizen stories.

Broadcast on Sunday, the address blended technology, culture and caution, while also highlighting individual contributions from across the country.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Calls 'Shirtless' Protest A Blatant Assault On Public Order

AI Impact Summit 2026: “A Turning Point”

The AI Impact Summit showcased the prowess of 1.4 billion Indians.



India will keep making strides in this world in the times to come.



Also shared 2 aspects that caught the attention of world leaders.

#MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/0csvrAin9N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

Speaking about India’s growing technological footprint, the Prime Minister described the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as transformative.

“India AI Impact Summit is a turning point in how the world will use the power of AI in the future.”

He pointed to two innovations that drew global attention.

“I showcased many innovations to world leaders. The first innovation was at the Amul booth. It was explained how AI is helping in treating animals and how, with the help of a 24/7 AI assistant, farmers are keeping track of their dairy operations and livestock.”

He also highlighted AI’s role in preserving cultural heritage, noting that international leaders were surprised by how technology is being used to adapt and safeguard ancient scriptures and traditional knowledge for future generations.

Exam Season And ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

With board exams underway, PM Modi revisited his recent interaction with students.

"I hope you watched 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' earlier this month and learned something from it. You are exam warriors. I'm sure you're all wholeheartedly preparing for your exams."

His message aimed to encourage students to approach exams with confidence rather than stress.

T20 World Cup And Indian-Origin Players

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is underway and one of the things that makes us proud is the number of Indian-origin players playing the tournament. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/49ftsvzsm5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

Amid the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the Prime Minister reflected on the global presence of Indian-origin cricketers.

“The jersey belongs to another nation but on hearing the name you will realise that the cricketer is from our country. This is when one cheers with happiness because that player is of Indian origin. Canada has the highest number of Indian origin players, even American team comprises many players who emerged from India's domestic cricket. Indian origin players are strength of Oman cricket team, Indian origin players are outshining in New Zealand, UAE and Italy's teams.”

He described this as a moment of pride for Indians worldwide.

Maha Kumbh And Cultural Reawakening

Popularly termed as the Kerala Kumbh Mela, it highlights the strong connect between the people of the state and our glorious culture. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/04MMAHMvmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

Recalling visuals from last year’s Maha Kumbh, he said:

"You surely remember the amazing images of the Maha Kumbh around this time last year. The sea of humanity surging on the banks of the Sangam, the immense flow of faith, and in that sacred moment of bathing, it seemed as if India was ‘in communion’ with its ‘Sanatan Chetana'... But today, in our country, which is re-recognising its heritage, history has taken another turn, without any major announcement kerala Kumbh was organised."

He also linked this cultural resurgence to the broader vision of shedding colonial-era symbols, referencing the ‘Panch-Pran’ he outlined during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Digital Arrest And Fraud Awareness

Let us always be vigilant against digital frauds and digital arrests! Let us support the efforts of the RBI in this direction. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/gOK3pjYh57 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

PM Modi once again warned citizens about rising cases of digital scams.

"In 'Mann Ki Baat', I have spoken to you at length about Digital Arrest. After this, a lot of awareness was generated in our society regarding Digital Arrest and Digital Fraud, but still, such incidents are happening... You all must be familiar with the process of KYC – Know Your Customer."

He urged people to remain vigilant and informed.

Stories That Inspire: From Odisha To Kerala

India’s farmers are making remarkable strides, as seen in these efforts in Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/5pnljYg3ZG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

The Prime Minister shared the journey of Odisha farmer Hirod Patel.

"The story of a young farmer named Hirod Patel in Odisha is truly inspiring. Until about eight years ago, he cultivated paddy in the traditional way with his father, Shiv Shankar Patel, but then, he began to approach farming from a new perspective."

India pays homage to Alin Sherin Abraham from Kerala.



The decision of her parents, Mr. Arun Abraham and Mrs. Sherin Ann John, to donate her organs will inspire generations to come. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/KiTImUpIgO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2026

He also remembered Kerala’s youngest organ donor, 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham.

“There is no greater sorrow for any parent than losing one's own child. The pain of losing a very young child is deeper. Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a little innocent girl from Kerala... Awareness regarding organ donation is increasing.”

The child, who was declared brain-dead after a road accident, saved five lives through organ donation.

"Medical research is also getting a boost... There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone by organ donation..."

From AI-driven innovation to grassroots stories of resilience and sacrifice, the 131st Mann Ki Baat underscored a recurring theme: progress rooted in awareness, heritage and collective responsibility.