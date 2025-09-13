Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express

The Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi–Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015.

Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

The Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi–Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015.

The line includes 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Bridge No 144, near Sairang, is taller than Qutub Minar at 114 metres. It is the tallest pier railway bridge in the country, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The route also features five road overbridges and six underpasses, covering four main stations -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang -- apart from Bairabi.

The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options.

It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility, the PMO said in a statement.

Officials said the new railway line will improve passenger and freight connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism and employment, and fulfill a long-standing demand of the Mizoram public.

The PM also flagged-off three new express trains -- Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion.

He also laid foundation stones for multiple projects that will cater to various sectors including railways, roadways, energy, sports, among others.

The 45-km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme will decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang railway station among others, the PMO said in a statement.

The Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads) will benefit horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway.

The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip district will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

The PM also laid the foundation stones of Chhimtuipui bridge on Lawngtlai–Siaha Road, Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for sports development and an LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl.

The PM also inaugurated a residential school at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme and an Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
