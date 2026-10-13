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English NewsNewsIndia‘Warm And Productive Conversation’: PM Modi, Canada's Carney Discuss Trade, Energy

‘Warm And Productive Conversation’: PM Modi, Canada's Carney Discuss Trade, Energy

PM Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney discussed strengthening bilateral ties across trade, energy, technology and security. The talks came as India and Canada push to advance CEPA negotiations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi and Canadian PM discussed bilateral ties improvement.
  • Conversation followed ministers' meeting on India-Canada CEPA.
  • Canada's largest trade delegation explores various partnerships in India.
  • Both nations aim to strengthen economic ties through CEPA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a “warm and productive conversation” with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with both leaders agreeing to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties.

In a post, PM Modi said the two leaders discussed working towards concrete outcomes across key areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.

“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” PM Modi said.

Piyush Goyal Met Canadian Minister

The conversation came shortly after Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met his Canadian counterpart, Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, to discuss advancing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Goyal said the discussions focused on securing a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that would improve market access and unlock new trade and investment opportunities.

“Confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity,” Goyal said in a post on X, sharing glimpses of the meeting.

Sidhu is leading Canada’s largest trade delegation to India in more than 30 years, with nearly 300 business delegates expected to explore partnerships across key sectors.

In a post on X, Sidhu said the trade mission would focus on sectors including aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry, as the two countries seek to expand commercial ties.

“We’re also advancing negotiations on a Canada-India CEPA trade agreement, with the goal of opening more opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses,” he said.

Both countries are working towards a trade agreement aimed at expanding market access, creating new opportunities for businesses and workers, and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discuss?

They had a warm and productive conversation, agreeing to build on positive momentum in bilateral ties. Discussions focused on concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security, and people-to-people ties.

What is the goal of the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)?

The CEPA aims to secure a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement, improve market access, and unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. It seeks to provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade.

Who led Canada's recent trade delegation to India and what was its significance?

Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu led the delegation, which is Canada's largest to India in over 30 years. It included nearly 300 business delegates exploring partnerships.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 07:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Breaking News ABP Live INDIA Canada Mark Carney
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