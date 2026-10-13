Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom INDIA bloc leaders intensified attacks on CEC, PM, HM.

They alleged widespread vote theft and electoral irregularities.

Leaders committed to continuing agitation protecting democratic institutions.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday (October 12, 2026) stepped up their attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over allegations of vote theft, electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP-SP working president Supriya Sule and CPI general secretary D. Raja reiterated their commitment to continuing the agitation, demanding accountability and protecting democratic institutions.

Mallikarjun Kharge Hails INDIA Bloc Initiative

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge praised the INDIA bloc's campaign, saying it had received a strong response over the preceding four days.

"You have seen the tremendous success of the India Coalition initiative over the past four days. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders have addressed public issues with great seriousness and dedication. Such a large turnout has rarely been seen."

Kharge said the mobilisation was unusual for Delhi, claiming that young people and citizens had come together around an initiative of this nature. He added that people were now prepared to expose what he described as the Prime Minister's vote-stealing scheme.

‘Gyanesh Kumar Attempted To Crush Democracy’: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of acting at the behest of the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

"We all know that the way Gyanesh Kumar Gupta has attempted to crush democracy, he has clearly done so at the behest of the BJP, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi."

Yadav said Opposition parties were united in their efforts to protect democracy and were prepared to make sacrifices for the cause. He also accused the government of attempting to take control of constitutional institutions, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax Department.

"We are all united in our commitment to saving democracy, and we will make whatever sacrifices are necessary. This is the land of Gandhiji, Lohiaji, Bhagat Singh, and Karpoori Thakurji. Nevertheless, there are some individuals who are constantly trying to hijack the country's constitutional institutions, whether it's the ED, the CBI, or the Income Tax Department. But the Election Commission, and especially Gyanesh Gupta, have gone ten steps further."

Tejashwi Says Opposition Will Continue Fight

Yadav also criticised the change in the protest venue from Jantar Mantar to the borders of Delhi, alleging that the move reflected the authorities' fear of the Opposition's mobilisation.

"Gyanesh Gupta, acting like a mere puppet, will surely be punished. These people will not escape. They are scared, and this fear is evident in how they have changed the venue of the protest. Moving it from Jantar Mantar, a historic place where protests traditionally took place, to the borders of Delhi, reflects their fear."

Reaffirming the Opposition's resolve, Yadav said the parties would continue their campaign and demanded accountability from those he accused of electoral wrongdoing.

"We will continue this fight. We will stand together, fight, and win. Those who hatched this conspiracy—whether Modi ji, Gyanesh Gupta, or Amit Shah—who committed vote theft and election rigging have been exposed before the people of this country. Every citizen is now demanding accountability from them; they will have to answer for their actions. Action will surely be taken against them, and we will undoubtedly succeed in saving our democracy and Constitution."

Sanjay Raut Says Protest Will Spread Across Country

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut also targeted the Chief Election Commissioner and the BJP leadership, saying the agitation would continue beyond Delhi under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"Gyanesh Kumar is a mafia who has criminalized the entire system, and we know how to deal with him. For so many years, Modi has been scaring the people of the country, but now it is his turn to be afraid. The Delhi movement will continue across the country under Rahul's leadership."

Supriya Sule Says INDIA Bloc United To Protect Constitution

NCP-SP working president and MP Supriya Sule said the Opposition alliance remained united in its campaign to defend democracy and constitutional rights.

"The India alliance is completely united in protecting democracy and the Constitution. The Constitution has been murdered, and today our Constitution is in danger. Our fight will continue. We will continue our protests. We will ensure that every Indian has their rights. We will fight with all our might against the injustice and oppression of the BJP government."

D. Raja Condemns Removal Of Jantar Mantar As Protest Site

CPI general secretary D. Raja said INDIA bloc leaders had discussed the political situation and the next steps in their campaign demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

"We discussed the current situation in the country and seriously deliberated on how to move forward with the campaign demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. There is a nationwide movement. People across the country are angry and protesting. Delhi is the capital of the country, it is our city, but barricades have been put up everywhere."

Raja also criticised the removal of Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites, insisting that citizens must retain the right to demonstrate and express dissent.

"Protests will happen, and you cannot suppress them. Now Jantar Mantar has been removed from the list of protest sites. We condemn this. Jantar Mantar must remain a protest site. Where should people go? We will fight to regain Jantar Mantar as a protest site. People have every right to express their dissent."