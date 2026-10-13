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English NewsNewsRiyadh Airport Attack: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory, Urges Umrah Pilgrims To Contact Airlines

Riyadh Airport Attack: Indian Embassy Issues Advisory, Urges Umrah Pilgrims To Contact Airlines

India has issued an advisory amid Saudi flight disruptions, with Air India, IndiGo and Akasa suspending some services till October 17. Visa overstayers can exit without fines; 4 Indians remain in ICU.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 06:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian carriers suspended Saudi flights until October 17 amid disruptions.
  • Embassy opened control rooms; Saudi waives overstay fines for nationals.
  • One Indian killed, four remain critically injured after Riyadh attack.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah have issued advisories for Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia amid flight disruptions following the Riyadh airport attack on October 10. Indian nationals, particularly Umrah pilgrims travelling through Jeddah and Medina, have been urged to check their flight status regularly and remain in contact with their airlines and travel agents.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air have suspended services on several routes to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, according to information shared by the Embassy as of October 13. Scheduled flights operated by Saudi carrier Saudia continue to run from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, while Flynas is operating scheduled flights on the Dammam-Lucknow sector.

The Embassy has also opened a 24x7 control room to assist Indian nationals affected by the evolving situation.

Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Suspend Flights Till October 17

According to the Embassy’s advisory, the flight suspensions announced by Indian carriers are as follows:

  • Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah suspended until October 17, as per information available at 1:45 pm Saudi time on October 13.

  • IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina suspended until October 17, as per information available at 9:40 am Saudi time on October 13.

  • Akasa Air: Flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah suspended until October 17, as per information available at 9 am Saudi time on October 13.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Operations at other major airports, including Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, are continuing, although disruptions have been reported.

The Embassy has advised Indian nationals to verify flight information directly with their airlines, as schedules and operating conditions may change.

Indian nationals who need to leave Saudi Arabia during the disruptions may also consider available flights from neighbouring Gulf countries, particularly Qatar and Bahrain.

However, the Embassy has clarified that travel through these countries is subject to obtaining the relevant visa in accordance with their respective rules.

Saudi Arabia Allows Visa Overstayers To Exit Without Fines

According to the Embassy, Saudi authorities have said that Indian nationals who entered the Kingdom on visit, tourist, Umrah or business visas but were forced to overstay because flights were unavailable will be allowed to leave without paying fines.

Those whose visas have expired have been advised to exit Saudi Arabia as soon as flights become available.

Embassy Opens 24x7 Control Room For Indians

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has established a round-the-clock control room to assist Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions.

The Embassy has also opened a 24x7 control room in Riyadh to provide assistance to Indians in Saudi Arabia.

Indian nationals are advised to remain calm and vigilant, follow instructions issued by Saudi authorities through official channels and stay indoors in the event of an aerial attack. The Embassy has also urged them not to circulate or repost videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The Embassy in Riyadh, the Consulate in Jeddah and their passport and attestation services through VFS are continuing to function normally.

One Indian Killed In Riyadh Airport Attack; 4 Remain In ICU

In its update on the October 10 attack at Riyadh airport, the Embassy said the funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who died in the incident, was held in Riyadh on October 12 in accordance with his family’s wishes. The Ambassador and Embassy officials attended the funeral.

Four injured Indian nationals remain in intensive care, while four others are receiving treatment in regular hospital wards. Three people have been discharged.

Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals treating the injured and remain in contact with their families, providing assistance, the advisory said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian airlines have suspended flights to Saudi Arabia?

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have suspended services to and from several Saudi cities until October 17. Routes include Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Medina.

What should Indian nationals do if their flights are disrupted?

They should regularly check their flight status and remain in contact with their airlines and travel agents. It is advised to verify flight information directly with the airlines.

Can Indian nationals whose visas expired due to flight disruptions exit Saudi Arabia without fines?

Yes, Saudi authorities will allow Indian nationals who overstayed due to unavailable flights to leave without paying fines. They should exit Saudi Arabia as soon as flights become available.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Oct 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Air India Advisory Akasa IndiGo INDIA
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