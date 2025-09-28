Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Declares ₹2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families Affected By TVK Vijay Rally Stampede

PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for families of those who lost their lives and ₹50,000 for the injured in the Karur rally stampede.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Sep 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
What meant to be a massive show of political strength in Karur, Tamil Nadu, ended in heartbreaking tragedy on Saturday evening. A huge crowd had gathered at Velusamypuram to hear Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay address a campaign rally. But the sheer size of the gathering turned dangerous when the crowd swelled uncontrollably. In the chaos, dozens fainted, and the situation quickly spiraled into a deadly stampede.

According to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police G. Venkataraman, 39 people, including nine children, lost their lives, while more than 80 others were injured. Many had been waiting for hours under the scorching sun without proper food or water before the rally began, which worsened the situation.

Relief Measures: PM, State, And Party Announce Compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed profound grief over the incident, calling it “deeply saddening.” The PM approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 to support medical treatment and recovery.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also responded swiftly, directing immediate medical aid and visiting Karur overnight to meet the injured and grieving families. The state government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for each family who lost a loved one and Rs 1 lakh for the injured, alongside ordering a judicial inquiry led by retired High Court judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate lapses that led to the tragedy.

TVK president Vijay expressed deep sorrow over the loss, calling it an “irreparable loss.” He pledged Rs 20 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured, adding, “No words can console those who lost their loved ones. I stand with them in this hour of grief.”

The Tragic Incident: Overcrowding Turns Deadly

The stampede occurred at Velusamypuram in Karur district, where thousands of supporters had gathered to hear Vijay speak. Reports indicate that attendees had been waiting under the sun for hours, prompted by social media posts suggesting an earlier arrival. As the rally concluded and people began leaving, panic and confusion erupted, resulting in a fatal stampede. Among the confirmed dead were nine children, while more than 80 injured were shifted to multiple hospitals.

Authorities noted that the massive crowd, coupled with narrow lanes and delayed schedule timings, created a dangerous environment. Despite the chaos, emergency personnel worked tirelessly to evacuate the injured and prevent further casualties.

Published at : 28 Sep 2025 01:08 PM (IST)
Tamil Nadu News PM Modi Ex-gratia Karur Karur Rally Stampede Deaths Vijay Karur Rally Tragedy
